Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to reach USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. An increase in the research and development activities in the autonomous vehicle has propelled the demand for the market. The market for autonomous vehicles is continuously evolving to meet the requirement of the customers by collaborating with tech giants. Advancement in technology and awareness regarding Light Detection and Ranging for vehicle safety will create a demand for the product.



The researcher assessing the Automotive LiDAR market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.



This report on the global Automotive LiDAR Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Automotive LiDAR market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Automotive LiDAR market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Automotive LiDAR industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

The high demand for solid-state LiDAR is due to its cost-effective nature. Built on a silicon chip, a solid-state LiDAR is smaller and more irrepressible to vibrations. It can also adjust its directional focus, which is desirable for autonomous vehicle designers.

The autonomous vehicle is witnessing an increased demand as it helps reduce traffic congestion resulting in the efficient delivery of goods and services. It also facilitates better fuel efficiency and reduces carbon monoxide emission.

Most of the manufacturers are testing their autonomous vehicle technologies on battery electric vehicles. A positive customer perception, advancement in technology, and intervention from the government are focusing the attention on Battery Electric Vehicles.

These LiDAR technologies are generally used on bumper and grills location. A need for a better field view without any effect on the appearance of the vehicles is leading the demand for this segment.

North America dominated the market for automotive LiDAR with a 53.9% share in 2019. The mandatory regulations by the government for the installation of safety technologies and the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies will drive the demand of the market.

Key participants include Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Quanergy System Inc., Leddartech Inc., and Innoviz Technologies Ltd., among others.



Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2D Image Type

3D-Image Type



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solid-State LiDAR

Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ICE

HEV

PHEV

Battery Electric



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-autonomous vehicle



Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bumper & Grill

Headlight & Taillight

Roofs & Upper Pillars

Others (Windscreen, Rear View Mirrors)



The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



