Automotive Lighting and Signaling Equipment Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Automotive Lighting and Signaling Equipment market in China to reach US$8.61 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in production of electric vehicles. The Automotive Lighting and Signaling Equipment market in China has also been witnessing increasing demand for small cars. However, the increasing raw material prices pose the biggest challenge in the Automotive Lighting and Signaling Equipment market in China.



The Automotive Lighting and Signaling Equipment Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Automotive Lighting and Signaling Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Beijing SL Automotive Light Bulb Co. Ltd., GE Security Inc., Haiwan Security Technology Co. Ltd., and Shanghai Koito Automotive Lamp Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Shandong Xuri Automotive Decoration Group, Nanjiang Group Co. Ltd., Tianchong Vehicle Lamp Group Co. Ltd., and Rongcheng Yunan Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.



