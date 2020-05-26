Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Speaking of the regional landscape, APAC automotive lightweight materials market is predicted to dominate the industry share over the forecast timespan. Japan and China would lead the market share of the region.



Increasing production of electric vehicles in these countries is a major factor responsible for market expansion in the region. In addition, incentive programs and promotional governmental policies are likely to boost electric vehicle demand.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3315



Apart from increased manufacturing, multimaterial design approaches incorporating advanced composites and plastics is likely to drive the overall market outlook.



Global automotive lightweight materials market has emerged as one of the most lucrative sectors in recent years. The industry is further set to witness exponential growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the growing need for reducing GHG emissions across the world.



Material substitution in vehicles is another major factor fostering the market share. This is because this new practice plays a crucial role in decreasing secondary weight across load-bearing structures. This further helps in improving the fuel economy. Rising usage of lightweight materials in vehicles also helps improve driving performance.



Along with rising production, increasing requirements to follow fuel emission regulations to enhance efficiency would positively influence the market outlook. In fact, as per the U.S. CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) rules, automakers need to meet an economy of 54.5 mpg till 2025. In order to follow these norms, vehicle producers are finding alternative powertrains that comply with these fuel emission standards.



Apart from this, performance characteristics of novel lightweight materials are precisely managed and monitored using new simulation techniques which further help decrease the prototyping costs. All these benefits would possibly push automotive lightweight materials market outlook through 2026.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3315



All in all, the above-mentioned factors are overtly indicative of a massive range of opportunities for automotive lightweight materials market growth. The competitive landscape of automotive lightweight materials industry is inclusive of players like WHB Brasil, Borealis, Ak Steel Corporation, Aleris Corporation, Sgl Carbon, Posco, LANXESS, Stratasys Ltd., Owens Corning, ThyssenKrupp AG, Arcelormittal, Alcoa Corporation, LyondellBasell, BASF, Toray, and Convestro among others.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 5. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, By Application

5.1. Global automotive lightweight materials market share by application, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Body In White (BIW)

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Chassis

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.4. Powertrain

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.5. Interior

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.6. Exterior

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 6. Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, By Manufacturing Process

6.1. Global automotive lightweight materials market share by manufacturing process, 2018 & 2026

6.2. Casting

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

6.3. Extrusion

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

6.4. Forging

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

6.5. Forming

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

6.6. Open molding

6.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

6.7. Closed molding

6.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2016 – 2026

6.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/automotive-lightweight-materials-market