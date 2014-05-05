Automotive Market in China Used Car Industry News 2014-2017: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Research Background & Research Ideas In China Used Car Market Research Report, 2014-2017: Global Business Survey sales volume of used cars in China is estimated to register a CAGR of 16.5% during 2014-2017, with transaction volume reaching 9.57 million in 2017.



With the increase of car ownership, China’s used car market has been on a fast track of development. In 2013, 5.20 million used cars were traded in China, up 8.6% YoY and 1.9 times as that in 2008, generating a turnover of RMB291.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.6% and 2.5 times as much as that in 2008. Based on the calculation that consumers change their cars every 5-6 years, China will step into the car-replacement peak in 2014, and the used car market will usher in accelerated growth.



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In view of segments, used sedans hold the lion’s share, with transaction volume and turnover achieving 3.0475 million (or 59% of total volume) and turnover of RMB174.89 billion (or 60% of total amount) in 2013, respectively. Driven by the fast-growing SUV ownership, the used SUV market is booming, with transaction volume and turnover growing at high AAGRs of 28% and 35% in 2008-2013 to 166,800 and RMB26.96 billion in 2013, separately. It is expected that the used SUV market will freeze the high-growth status (around 30%) in both transaction volume and turnover over the next four years, thus becoming the fastest-growing segment among used cars.



With regard to regional distribution, China’s current second-hand car trading is mainly concentrated in East and South China, which, featuring developed economy, high car ownership, more mature automobile consumer awareness and higher acceptance of used cars, together account for over 50% of total transaction volume. It is expected that the development of China’s used car market over the next few years will still focus on the two regions; meanwhile, North, Northwest and Northeast China will also pick up the pace.



In terms of trading pattern, used car trading market, used car dealers, online used car trading platforms and 4S stores are speeding up their layouts in used car market. Used car trading market is committed to expanding scale and upgrading functions, used car dealers are stepping up sales network construction, online trading platforms are exploring a more mature operating mode, and 4S stores are concentrating on old car replacement and used vehicle identification.



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This report contains 5 chapters and 65 charts, mainly covering the followings:

- Overview of used car industry (involving macroeconomic environment and policy environment, as well as development of used car trading market, online used car trading and other trading patterns);

- China’s used car market profile (including transaction volume, turnover, transaction price and transaction proportion in 2008-2013, as well as trading forecast for 2014-2017);

- China’s used car market segments (including transaction volume, turnover and transaction price of sedan, SUV, truck and bus, as well as forecast for 2014-2017);

- China’s used car market by region (involving regional structure of second-hand car trading, as well as used car development in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou);

- China’s used car transaction subjects (embracing the development of 5 used car dealers, 6 used car trading markets and 6 online trading platforms).



Table of Contents



1. Macro-Environment Analysis

1.1 China\'s Economic Slowdown

1.2 Slowing Fixed Asset Investment

1.3 Significant Import-Export Slowdown

1.4 Steady Growth in Social Consumption



2. Definition and Description of Used Car

2.1 Definition and Characteristics

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Characteristics

2.1.3 Development History

2.2 Trading Pattern

2.2.1 Overview

2.2.2 “Cash for Clunkers” Program Launched by 4S Store

2.2.3 Brand Used Vehicle Identification

2.3 Policy Environment

2.3.1 Industry Policy

2.3.2 Policy for Foreign Merchants

2.4 Development of Automotive Industry

2.4.1 Overview

2.4.2 Passenger Vehicle

2.4.3 Commercial Vehicle



3. Development and Forecast of Used Car Trading Market

3.1 Transaction

3.1.1 Transaction Volume

3.1.2 Turnover

3.1.3 Transaction Price

3.2 Segments

3.2.1 Sedan

3.2.2 Bus

3.2.3 Truck

3.2.4 SUV

3.3 Trading Market

3.3.1 Development Scale

3.3.2 Competition Pattern

3.4 Online Trading

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.2 Brand Awareness

3.4.3 Premium

3.4.4 Market Share

3.5 Existing Problems

3.6 Trends

3.7 Scrap & Dismantling Market

3.7.1 Industry Status

3.7.2 Industry Scale

3.7.3 Market Pattern



4. Regional Market

4.1 Regional Distribution

4.2 Major Cities

4.2.1 Beijing

4.2.2 Shanghai

4.2.3 Guangzhou



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5. Major Used Car Dealers/Trading Markets/Websites in China

5.1 Used Car Dealer

5.1.1 China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd.

5.1.2 Sinomach Automobile Co. Ltd.

5.1.3 Pangda Automobile Trade Co., Ltd.

5.1.4 Anji Used Car of SAIC

5.1.5 Shengda Used Car Supermarket

5.2 Used Car Trading Market

5.2.1 Beijing Used Motor Vehicle Trading Market

5.2.2 Beijing Zhonglian Car-Trading Market

5.2.3 Shanghai Old Motor Vehicle Trading Market

5.2.4 Shanghai Pudong Used Car Trading Market

5.2.5 Guangzhou Baolijie Used Motor Exchange Market

5.2.6 Guangjun Second-Hand Car Management Office

5.3 Online Used Car Trading Platform

5.3.1 Chevip

5.3.2 Cheyipai

5.3.3 Youxinpai

5.3.4 273

5.3.5 Soautos

5.3.6 Pahaoche



Used Car Trading Patterns in China

Band Used Car Identification Launched by Chinese Car Suppliers

Main Policies for China Used Car Industry

China’s Auto Production and Sales, 2009-2017E

Output and Sales Volume of Sedan in China, 2009-2017E

Output and Sales Volume of Major Sedan Companies in China, 2012-2013

Output and Sales Volume of SUV in China, 2009-2017E

Output and Sales Volume of Major SUV Companies in China, 2012-2013

Output and Sales Volume of MPV in China, 2009-2017E

Output and Sales Volume of Major MPV Companies in China, 2012-2013

Output and Sales Volume of Cross Passenger Vehicle in China, 2009-2017E

Output and Sales Volume of Major Cross Passenger Vehicle Companies in China, 2012-2013

Output of Bus in China, 2009-2017E

Sales Volume of Bus in China, 2009-2017E

Output and Sales Volume of Major Bus Companies in China, 2012-2013

Output of Truck in China, 2009-2017E

Sales Volume of Truck in China, 2009-2017E

Output and Sales Volume of Major Truck Companies in China, 2012-2013

Transaction Volume of Used Car in China, 2008-2017E

Ratio of Used Car Sales to New Car Sales in China, 2009-2017E

Automobile Sales Volume, 2009-2017E

Transaction Structure of Used Car in China by Model, 2008-2017E

Proportion of Used Car in China by Trading Pattern, 2008-2013

Proportion of Used Car in China by Trading Place, 2008-2013

Proportion of Private Cars and Domestic Cars in Used Car Trading, 2008-2013

Proportion of Used Car in China by Age, 2008-2013

Turnover of Used Car in China, 2008-2017E

Transaction Structure of Used Car in China by Model, 2008-2017E

Comparison of Used Car Hedge Ratio between China and America

Average Annual Transaction Price of Used Car in China, 2000-2013

Average Monthly Transaction Price of Used Car in China, 2011-2014

Average Transaction Prices of Main Types of Used Cars in China, Feb 2014

Transaction Volume, Turnover and Average Transaction Price of Used Sedan in China, 2008-2017E

Transaction Volume, Turnover and Average Transaction Price of Used Bus in China, 2008-2017E

Transaction Volume, Turnover and Average Transaction Price of Used Truck in China, 2008-2017E

Output and Sales Volume of SUV in China, 2009-2017E

Transaction Volume, Turnover and Average Transaction Price of Used SUV in China, 2008-2017E

Area and Staff Number of Used Car Trading Market in China, 2011-2012

Transaction of Top 100 Used Car Trading Markets in China (by Transaction Volume), 2011-2012 (10,000 vehicles, RMB 100 mln)

Regional Distribution of Top 100 Used Car Trading Markets in China (by Transaction Volume), 2012

E-commerce Business Models of Used Car in China

Most Concerned Used Car Brands and Model Series, 2013

China’s Top 10 Used Cars by Premium, 2013

China’s Top 10 Used Cars in Terms of Market Share (by Brand and Model Series), 2013

Composition of Dismantled and Recycled Materials from Scrap Cars

Basic Statistics of China Scrap Car Recycling & Dismantling Industry, 2011-2012

Recycling Amount of Scrap Motor Vehicles in China (by Type), 2011-2012

Basic Information about China’s Top 50 Companies by Scrap Car Recycling Amount, 2011-2012

Regional Distribution of China’s Top 50 Companies by Scrap Car Recycling Amount, 2012

Ranking of China’s Top 50 Companies by Scrap Car Recycling Amount, 2012

China’s Auto Recycling by Region, 2012

China’s Per Capita Reported Auto Recycling Amount and Sales by Region, 2012

Business Indicators for China’s Scrap Recycling Companies of All Sizes, 2012

Regional Distribution of Used Car Transaction Volume in China, 2013 vs. 2017E

China’s Used Car Transaction Volume by Region, 2008-2017E

China’s Used Car Transaction Volume by Province / Municipality, 2011-2012

Transaction Volume of Used Car in Beijing, 2004-2013

Transaction Volume and Turnover of Used Car in Shanghai, 2009-2014

Transaction Volume and Turnover of Used Car in Shanghai by Trading Market, Q1 2014

Transaction Volume of Used Car in Guangzhou, 2005-2014

Used Car Subsidiaries and Sub-subsidiaries of Sinomach Automobile

Used Car Subsidiaries of Pangda Automobile Trade

Transaction Volume and Turnover of Shanghai Old Motor Vehicle Trading Market, 2009-2014

Transaction Volume and Turnover of Shanghai Pudong Used Car Trading Market, 2009-2014

Physical Stores of Pahaoche



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