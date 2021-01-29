Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- An automotive MEMS sensor, also known as an automotive micro-electro-mechanical system sensor, is a chip-based technology that can be used to process and control the pressure of oil, coolant, emission, temperature, etc. The rising need for inter-vehicle communication and the growing need for safety and security for automotive applications are the major driving factors of the market demand. The global automotive MEMS sensor market is projected to reach USD 4.84 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/332



STMicroelectronics declared that it had reached a contract to acquire Exagan, the French innovator of gallium nitride. This deal would significantly improve its expertise, strategy, and business for high-frequency, high-power automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.



It is expected that the accelerometer segment will dominate the market with a CAGR of 14.6%. For non-critical vehicle applications such as navigation, telematics, security, and infotainment, accelerometers are ideal for enhanced energy-saving functionality.



Key participants include InvenSense, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., and Hitachi, Ltd. among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gyroscope

Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OEMs

Aftermarket



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Passenger



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Infotainment

Chassis & Safety

Body Electronics

Others



Market Drivers



The global market is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing need for inter-vehicle communication and greater need for safety and security in the face of increased traffic accidents. Furthermore, the growing adoption of electric vehicles and the rising integration of ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.



Browse complete report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-mems-sensor-market



Regional Analysis



North America is forecast to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the existence of major automobile factories in the region. The growing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is a major driving factor for the regional market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for self-driven vehicles will boost the market growth. Moreover, the growing importance and adoption of GPS in driving a car will be a major factor boosting market demand.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The rising growing need of inter vehicle communication



4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of electrical vehicles



4.2.2.3. The rising integration of ADAS



4.2.2.4. The increasing need for safety and security for the automotive applications



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of a centralized manufacturing processes



4.2.3.2. Complexity of integration



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Automotive MEMS Sensor Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Gyroscope



5.1.2. Pressure Sensor



5.1.3. Accelerometer



5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Automotive MEMS Sensor Market By Sales Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Sales Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. OEM



6.1.2. Aftermarket



Chapter 7. Automotive MEMS Sensor Market By Vehicle Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Vehicle Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Commercial



7.1.2. Passenger



Continue…!



Directly Purchase/Place an Order for a copy of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/332

Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Activated Carbon Market Size Worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% | Emergen Research



Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market To Be Worth USD 29.32 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 13.70 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 12.6% | Emergen Research



Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market to Reach USD 18.28 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research



Sodium Dichromate Market To Be Worth USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027| Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs