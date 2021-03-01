The rising need for inter-vehicle communication and the increasing need for security and safety for automotive applications are driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Automotive MEMS Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Automotive MEMS business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
Due to the need for inter-vehicle connectivity, the automotive MEMS sensor market is expected to expand substantially. It is anticipated that the growing need for protection and protection for automotive applications will further drive market growth in the forecasted period. As the racing events are getting popular, the demand for advanced vehicles is growing; this is expected to fuel the demand for MEMS sensors in the near future.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
InvenSense, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., and Hitachi, Ltd. among other
Emergen Research has segmented the global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Gyroscope
Pressure Sensor
Accelerometer
Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
OEMs
Aftermarket
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Commercial
Passenger
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Powertrain
Infotainment
Chassis & Safety
Body Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Automotive MEMS Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Automotive MEMS market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The rising growing need of inter vehicle communication
4.2.2.2. Growing adoption of electrical vehicles
4.2.2.3. The rising integration of ADAS
4.2.2.4. The increasing need for safety and security for the automotive applications
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of a centralized manufacturing processes
4.2.3.2. Complexity of integration
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Automotive MEMS Sensor Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Gyroscope
5.1.2. Pressure Sensor
5.1.3. Accelerometer
5.1.4. Others
Chapter 6. Automotive MEMS Sensor Market By Sales Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
1. Sales Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. OEM
6.1.2. Aftermarket
CONTINUED…!!
