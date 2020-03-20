Automotive Microcontrollers Market: Trends & Industry Vision by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% from 2018 to 2023, to reach a market size of USD 13.23 billion by 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the automotive microcontrollers market are the increasing installations of advanced driver assistance systems, stringent automotive safety and security norms introduced by the government, and rising preference of vehicle electrification among OEMs and Tier I suppliers.



Demand-Side Analysis:







- 32-Bit Microcontrollers Form the Basis of Autonomous Driving Systems



- Wide Application Spectrum of Microcontrollers in Luxury and Mid-Range Vehicles





Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162948952



The report also profiles the most promising players in the microcontrollers market. The market presents an interesting picture of a large number of big and small players that have become a force to reckon. The key players in this market are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan), and Toshiba Corp. (Japan).



Safety and Security application holds the largest market share in 2018



With the modernization of vehicles, the number of microcontrollers employed in a vehicle has increased. The microcontrollers driven operations include advanced driver assistance systems, airbags, anti-lock brake systems, and others, which constitute the major components of safety and security application.

The automotive microcontrollers market for safety and security system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing installation of safety features and ongoing legal mandates pertaining to this application.



Passenger Cars– The largest share of automotive microcontrollers market in 2018



Growing complexity in-vehicle electronics, coupled with increasingly stringent emission norms have contributed to the growth of the global automotive microcontrollers market for passenger cars during the forecast period. The passenger car segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the automotive microcontrollers market due to the increasing installation of safety features. Also, safety mandates and regulations across developed nations have incentivized the OEMs to manufacture passenger cars that feature advanced technologies. These factors have boosted the microcontrollers market for passenger cars across the globe.



Request FREE Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=162948952



Asia-Pacific: Rapid vehicle electrification in the Chinese market is propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific market



With the convergence of ICT, automotive, and transportation sectors, the Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a growing demand for technologically advanced cars. This has resulted in the emergence of the advanced vehicle ecosystem. Further, the upcoming safety regulations would increase the installation of automotive safety technologies in passenger cars. The emergence of driving assistance technologies have incentivized the OEMs to opt for efficient microcontrollers to meet the ongoing market requirement. Thus, the increasing use of technology is expected to push the demand for microcontrollers in cars in the Asia-Pacific market.



Target Audience:







- Automotive microcontroller manufacturers



- Automobile manufacturers



- Microcontroller design companies



- Automobile organizations/associations



- Microcontroller suppliers



- Raw material suppliers for microcontrollers



- Traders and distributors of microcontrollers



- Manufacturers of automotive microcontrollers for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles



- Automotive wires and cables manufacturers



- Raw material suppliers



- Automotive component manufacturers



- Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 suppliers



- Distributors and suppliers of automotive components/parts