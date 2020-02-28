Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market 2020: Positive Outlook, Opportunities and Industry Expansion

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- The Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle market report comprises of primary, secondary and advanced information about the global market with respect to status, trends, size, share, growth, and segments in the forecasted period. This research study lends a hand to the purchaser in comprehending the various drivers and restraints with their effects on the market during the forecast period. The market report endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, costing, and gross margin. Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle market report also presents with the list of leading competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the automotive industry.



- Isuzu Motors,



- General Motors,



- Agility,



- AB Volvo,



- Foton Motor,



- Volkswagen AG,



- TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION





Global automotive natural gas vehicle market is set to witness a substantial CAGR forecast to 2026. Rising application of natural gas is the major factor for the growth of this market.



Market Drivers:



Rising demand for cost- efficient fuel alternative is driving the growth of this market



Increasing concern for environmental security is another factor is driving the growth of this market



Market Restraints:



High price of the automotive natural gas vehicle is restraining the market growth



Lack of awareness about automotive natural gas vehicle among population is another important factor restraining the market growth



Competitive Landscape and Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Share Analysis



Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle market.



Market Segmentation



By Fuel Type (Compressed Natural Gas, Liquefied Natural Gas), Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial, Light-Duty & Heavy-Duty Buses and Trucks, Three-wheelers, Motorcycles, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)



Regional and Country-level Analysis



To comprehend Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.



South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.



Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.



Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.



Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Key Market Competitors: Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Industry



Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive natural gas vehicle market are Isuzu Motors, General Motors, Agility, AB Volvo, Daimler., Foton Motor, Volkswagen AG, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, CNH Industrial N.V., Clean Energy Fuels, Cummins Inc, PACCAR Inc., Navistar, Inc, Quantum Fuel Systems LLC., Westport Fuel Systems Inc., Landi Renzo S.p.a, Westport, Caterpillar,



Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Methodology



Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.



This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve 'completeness' and 'confirmation' of data using multiple methods



Market Dynamics:



Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview



What Porter's Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?



Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.



Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.



Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.



Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.



Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.



Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.



Key Developments in the Market:



In March 2017, BP p.l.c have partnered with the Clean Energy so that together they can expand the capabilities of renewable natural gas transportation fueling. The BP will acquire the upstream RNG business so that they can support the firm's renewable natural gas business. The main aim is to meet the growing requirement of the renewable natural gas



In May 2017, Total announced that they have acquired PitPoint B.V. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand them in the natural gas vehicle fuel sector so that they can serve better service to the trucking and professional transporting industry. This is a part of the Total's strategy to enhance their low- carbon business by advancement and development in the natural gas



