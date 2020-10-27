Automotive NFC Market Is Booming Worldwide with Strong Growth: Broadcom, Continental, Gemalto

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Automotive NFC Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Key players in the global Automotive NFC market

Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), BMW AG (Germany), BroadcomInc. (United States), Continental AG (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Ford Motor Co. (United States), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), General Motors Co. (United States), Indie Semiconductor (United States) and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and PREMO S.A. (Spain).



NFC is a bidirectional short-range communication technology, allows an interaction distance of few centimetre and a maximum data rate of 424 kb/s. In automobile it can be utilised by the passengers to personalise their environment like setting of the air condition, infotainment settings such as sound and display settings, lights, last destinations etc. This personalization is not restricted to the driver but can also be used by the other passengers in the car. This can simplify the car functions and also act as a differentiating factor.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand of Personalization in Vehicles is Fuelling the Market

- Increasing Adoption of Internet and Smartphones



Market Trend

- Increasing Usage of Internet of Things in Cars



Restraints

- Shorter Communication Range

- High Costs Associated with the Devices



Opportunities

- Government Regulations for Mandating the Use of ADAS

- Increase in Per Capita Income is Leading to Increased Spending by General Population



Challenges

- Lower Adoption Rate in Emerging Economies



The Global Automotive NFC Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (06 Kbit/S,, 212 Kbit/S, 424 Kbit/S), Application (On board units, Car keys, Others), Vehicle type (Low-End, Mid-Range, High-End), Distribution channel (Aftermarket, OEM)



