Interior application of NFC contributed to 71% revenue share of automotive NFC market in 2018. The interior segment includes features like vehicle engine access, infotainment system, air-conditioning, and ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) communication which primarily use NFC technology and are increasingly found in today's low to high-end vehicles. The ability to simplify the pairing process is the primary factor driving NFC usage in the automotive sector.



With renowned automakers offering advanced features in their mid-range vehicles, the automotive NFC industry is anticipated to depict considerable momentum in a couple of years. Citing recent advancements, in 2019, Hyundai Motor Group announced the development of a 'Digital Key' which could be downloaded on the user's smartphone and, using NFC technology, could be used to control selected vehicle systems such as mirror and seat adjustments, infotainment pre-sets, and navigation destination pre-sets.



This growth will be primarily attributed to advancements made in semiconductor technology as well as favorable initiatives taken by the government for the promotion of ADAS components being integrated into vehicles.



A significant increase in the adoption of smartphones worldwide will help drive automotive NFC market share over the forecast timeframe. Automotive manufacturers have been using smartphone devices for communication with the in-car infotainment systems through NFC technology. The technology helps offer a better driving experience as well as access to various in-class NFC automotive applications including engine access, vehicle navigation systems, and door access.



The automotive sector has been increasingly adopting IoT and Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) which encourages the demand for wireless technology to be used in the in-vehicle communication. There is a significant shift in the paradigm that the drivers are opting for personalized & advanced solutions, helping promote the use of automotive NFC market.



The key players covered in this study: -



1. BMW

2. Broadcom Inc.

3. Continental

4. Daimler AG

5. Ford Motor Company

6. Gemalto

7. General Motors

8. Infineon Technologies

9. MediaTek

10. NXP Semiconductors

11. Panasonic

12. Premo Group

13. Qualcomm

14. Renesas Electronics

15. Samsung Semiconductor

16. Smartrac Technology

17. Sony

18. Texas Instruments



Surge in the demand for personalization done in luxury cars will be a major factor fostering automotive NFC market size over the projected timeframe. With the rising adoption of internet services, demand from consumers has changed dramatically as they seek better features in their vehicles.



The industry players have integrated features of smart driving in automobiles that have produced an array of opportunities for the incorporation of NFC solutions in vehicles. North America automotive NFC market size is expected to gain immense traction with a CAGR of more than 32% over the study period due to several guidelines that mandate using ADAS systems in automobiles.



