The automotive night vision monitoring system uses a thermal sensor that improves the driver's visibility beyond the headlights in darkness as well as bad weather. The thermal sensor possess a good range to detect obstacles.



Rising concern about increasing number of causalities in vehicle crashes is fueling the market for automotive night vision monitoring system. The night vision monitoring system alerts the vehicle driver about a potential crash or collision. The system shows all obstacles on the vehicle display and helps the driver to steer the vehicle accordingly.



Key drivers of automotive night vision monitoring system market



Rising preference for luxury vehicles among consumers is propelling the automotive night vision monitoring system market. This system comprises a night vision camera, infrared sensors, and display. Generally, in darkness or in bad weather, the vehicle's headlights are unable to provide the driver clear visibility of the obstacles. Consequently, the night vision monitoring system helps overcome such issues.



According to NHTSA U.S.A., in 2018, 3,166 people died as result of distracted driving in the U.S. The camera of the night vision monitoring system detects the obstacle it transmits the distance between the vehicle and object and the image of that object so that driver can easily navigate.



Strict regulations related to vehicle safety are further boosting the automotive night vision system market. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), U.S.A., in 2018, 36,600 people died owing to vehicle accidents. Therefore, government and regulatory authorities including NHTSA, United Nations Organization, and the European Commission have taken initiatives and enacted countrywide vehicle standards and legislations that mandate implementation of night vision monitoring system in a vehicle in order to address the issue of increasing accidental deaths.



Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of automotive night vision monitoring system market

Asia Pacific includes developing countries such as Thailand, China, and India, which offer significant opportunities to the market. Increasing demand for premium vehicles and incorporation of safety systems per vehicle is fuelling the night vision monitoring system Market.



Key global players such as Autoliv Inc., TRW Automotive, and Robert Bosch have presence in Asia Pacific, which is also expected to propel the demand for automotive night vision monitoring system. New entrants in the automotive market in China, India, Japan, and South Korea are likely to influence research and development on the night vision monitoring system in the automotive market in Asia Pacific. Statistics on road accidents in South Korea, indicate that the night vision monitoring system is estimated to play vital role in the automotive industry in the country.



Consequently, all the factors mentioned above are likely to propel the automotive night vision monitoring system market in Asia Pacific



Key players operating in automotive night vision monitoring system market:

The automotive night vision monitoring system market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the automotive night vision monitoring system market are:



