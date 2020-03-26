Automotive OEM Coatings Market Growth by Top Most Key Players PPG Industries, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Automotive coatings are used to coat the surfaces of automobiles and exemplify the futuristic technologies, which are capable of manufacturing durable surfaces, maximizing overall efficiency while meeting environmental norms. Moreover, they enhance the overall durability and appearance of a vehicle and also safeguard it from UV radiation, extreme temperature, and foreign particles.



Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market is estimated to exhibit around 8 % CAGR from 2019 to 2025.



The global automotive OEM coatings market is segmented based on type, layer, vehicle type, and geography. The type segment is categorized into solvent-borne, waterborne, powdered, and others. Based on layer, the market is divided into primer, basecoat, electrocoat, and clearcoat. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and others. The light commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is analyzed across market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Segment by Key players:

- PPG Industries

- BASF

- Axalta Coating Systems

- NIPPON

- Kansai

- KCC Corporation

- AKZO NOBEL

- Valspar

- Sherwin-Williams

- Strong Chemical

- Kinlita

- PRIME

- YATU

- FUTIAN Chemical Industry



Segment by Type:

- Water-Based Coating

- Solvent Coatings

- Powder Coatings

- High Solid Coatings



Segment by Application:

- Passenger Vehicle

- Commercial Vehicle



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive OEM Coatings Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Automotive OEM Coatings Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Automotive OEM Coatings Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Forecast

4.5.1. Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Automotive OEM Coatings Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Automotive OEM Coatings Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



