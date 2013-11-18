Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Automotive Parts Aftermarket Market in US 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Automotive Parts Aftermarket in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.04 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the fact that the costs of aftermarket parts are lower than those of original equipment components. The Automotive Parts Aftermarket in the US has also been witnessing the increasing mean age of light vehicles. However, the growing vulnerability of the US Auto-parts industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Automotive Parts Aftermarket in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US region; it also covers the Automotive Parts Aftermarket landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablssements Michelin SCA, Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber co., Magna International Inc., and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Exide Technologies, Standard Motor Products Inc., Accuride Corp., Eastern Manufacturing Inc., Federal-Mogul Corp., Dorman Products Inc., Remy International Inc., Motorcar Parts of America, BBB Industries LLC, OE plus Ltd., UCI-FRAM Group, Tomkins Ltd., Gates Corp., Standard Motor Products Inc., Veyance Technologies Inc., Plews Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Affinia Group Inc., Tenneco Inc., Fras-le S.A., Eaton Corp., Continental Corp., Brembo S.p.A, SKF VSM North America, , MAHLE GmbH, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Exedy Corp., AP Exhaust Technologies Inc., Eastern Manufacturing Inc., K&N Engineering Inc., NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., WAI Global, Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablssements Michelin SCA, Pirelli Tyre Co., Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Denso Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Autolite Co.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2014/2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablssements Michelin SCA, Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber co., Magna International Inc., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Exide Technologies, Standard Motor Products Inc., Accuride Corp., Eastern Manufacturing Inc., Federal-Mogul Corp., Dorman Products Inc., Remy International Inc., Motorcar Parts of America, BBB Industries LLC, OE plus Ltd., UCI-FRAM Group, Tomkins Ltd., Gates Corp., Standard Motor Products Inc., Veyance Technologies Inc., Plews Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Affinia Group Inc., Tenneco Inc., Fras-le S.A., Eaton Corp., Continental Corp., Brembo S.p.A, SKF VSM North America, , MAHLE GmbH, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, Exedy Corp., AP Exhaust Technologies Inc., Eastern Manufacturing Inc., K&N Engineering Inc., NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., WAI Global, Bridgestone Corp., Compagnie Generale des Etablssements Michelin SCA, Pirelli Tyre Co., Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Denso Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Autolite Co.



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United States

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