The global Automotive Parts Packaging market is valued at US$ 4879.4 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 6498.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market: Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group Plc, DS Smith Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Deufol SE, Encase, The Nefab Group, Primex Design & Fabrication Corporation, Sunbelt Paper & Packaging, Loscam Australia Pty, CMTP Packaging, JIT Packaging, Pratt Industries, Signode India, Pacific Packaging Products, Monoflo International, Victory Packaging, Knauf Industries, Schoeller Allibert Services B.V. and others.



Segment by Type, the Automotive Parts Packaging market is segmented into

Pallets

Crates

Bulk Containers & Cases

Bags & Pouches



Segment by Application

Battery

Cooling System

Underbody Components

Automotive Filter

Engine Components

Lighting Components

Electrical Components



Company Developments:



Vienna, 17 September 2018 – Mondi recently launched a speciality kraft paper grade – Advantage Formable brown – whose unique properties allow symmetrical stretch. The natural look and feel of the brown grade gives shaped packaging solutions a distinctive eco-friendly character. It is therefore an ideal grade for numerous applications in food packaging, such as shallow trays for packing fish, meat or cheese for instance.



June 01, 2017, CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) introduced its latest innovation at the 2017 National Restaurant Association Show—Cryovac® FlexPrep™, a new flexible pouch system used to dispense condiments and sauces. Today's foodservice operators are looking for simple ways to expand their menus to deliver fresh, new flavors to their customers. FlexPrep allows for more sauce options without requiring added kitchen space.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



