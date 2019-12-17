Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Global automotive parts remanufacturing market refers to the rebuilding of products, components, and equipment of an automobile to its original design specifications through utilization of reused, repaired, and new components. These processes require replacement or repair of obsolete and worn out modules and components called the core. Components that can be rebuild include extensive range of engine and related parts, transmission and related, brakes, wheels, compressors, steering, and fuel systems among others.
Apply Here for Free PDF Brochure to Get More Detailes of Key Players: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/sample/12936
Companies covered as part of this study include Valeo SA, ZF TRW, Carwood Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Meritor Inc., Monark Automotive GmbH, Budweg Caliper A/S, Genuine Parts Company, ATC Drivetrain Inc., Maval Manufacturing Inc., Teamec BVBA, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., and Jasper Engines and Transmissions
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global automotive parts remanufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, manufacturers, new entrants, large and small industry participants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global automotive parts remanufacturing market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, By Component Type:
Engine & Related Parts
Turbochargers
EGR Valves
Carburetors
Transmission & Related
Clutches
Bearings
Electrical & Electronics
Starters
Alternators
Others
Wheels & Brakes Related
Hub Assemblies
Master Cylinder
Brake Calipers
Bearings
A/C Compressors
Steering
Fuel Systems
Others
Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
LCV
HCV
Off-road Vehicles
All-terrain Vehicles
According to the European Remanufacturing Network (ERN), the overall remanufacturing industry is expected to generate 500,000 jobs and could be valued at around US$ 110.9 billion by 2030, owing to supportive industry investments and government policies. The requirement to cope up with growing demands for automobile across the globe in conjunction with growing number of ageing vehicles, requirement to manage overall wastes, resource-efficient industry processes, and enhancement of overall profitability in the manufacturing processes is expected to fuel the overall industry demands. According to Coherent Market Insights, overall price reduction of the products up to 60% of the original equipment and the product warranties is expected to drive growth of automotive parts remanufacturing market.
Key Players:
ZF TRW
Carwood Group
Robert Bosch GmbH
Meritor Inc.
Monark Automotive GmbH
Budweg Caliper A/S
Genuine Parts Company
ATC Drivetrain Inc.
Maval Manufacturing Inc.
Teamec BVBA
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
Jasper Engines and Transmissions
Reasons for Buying automotive parts remanufacturing market
- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
Place an Inquire for Full ToC: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/quiry/12936
Customisation of the Report
In case of any queries or customisation requirements please connect with our sales team, who will ensure that your requirements are met.