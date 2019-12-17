Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Global automotive parts remanufacturing market refers to the rebuilding of products, components, and equipment of an automobile to its original design specifications through utilization of reused, repaired, and new components. These processes require replacement or repair of obsolete and worn out modules and components called the core. Components that can be rebuild include extensive range of engine and related parts, transmission and related, brakes, wheels, compressors, steering, and fuel systems among others.



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Companies covered as part of this study include Valeo SA, ZF TRW, Carwood Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Meritor Inc., Monark Automotive GmbH, Budweg Caliper A/S, Genuine Parts Company, ATC Drivetrain Inc., Maval Manufacturing Inc., Teamec BVBA, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., and Jasper Engines and Transmissions

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global automotive parts remanufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, manufacturers, new entrants, large and small industry participants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global automotive parts remanufacturing market



Detailed Segmentation:



Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, By Component Type:



Engine & Related Parts



Turbochargers

EGR Valves

Carburetors



Transmission & Related



Clutches

Bearings



Electrical & Electronics



Starters

Alternators

Others



Wheels & Brakes Related



Hub Assemblies

Master Cylinder

Brake Calipers

Bearings



A/C Compressors

Steering

Fuel Systems

Others



Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market, By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Off-road Vehicles

All-terrain Vehicles



According to the European Remanufacturing Network (ERN), the overall remanufacturing industry is expected to generate 500,000 jobs and could be valued at around US$ 110.9 billion by 2030, owing to supportive industry investments and government policies. The requirement to cope up with growing demands for automobile across the globe in conjunction with growing number of ageing vehicles, requirement to manage overall wastes, resource-efficient industry processes, and enhancement of overall profitability in the manufacturing processes is expected to fuel the overall industry demands. According to Coherent Market Insights, overall price reduction of the products up to 60% of the original equipment and the product warranties is expected to drive growth of automotive parts remanufacturing market.



Key Players:

ZF TRW

Carwood Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Meritor Inc.

Monark Automotive GmbH

Budweg Caliper A/S

Genuine Parts Company

ATC Drivetrain Inc.

Maval Manufacturing Inc.

Teamec BVBA

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Jasper Engines and Transmissions



Reasons for Buying automotive parts remanufacturing market

- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments



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