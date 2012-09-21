High Flow Performance Offers Biggest Name Brands in the Auto Industry

Goleta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- High Flow Performance, the internet’s premiere automotive parts retailer, is now boasting over eighty-five different brand name items in their collection. From Advance Adapters to Wiseco, High Flow Performance has always offered superior brand-name parts for a low price, but with the recent addition of the Phenix Industries brand of hoses and fittings, HFP has reached a new platform in universal brand supply.



Aside from High Flow Performance’s selection of stock motor parts from automotive giants like Nissan, Subaru and Mitsubishi, they also offer custom and third party parts from brand-names such as Injen, Hella, and Walbro. HFP supplies parts for any repair or project; including fuel pumps, cylinder heads, and even four different brand types of exhaust systems.



The interactive website is formatted to display parts by their brand, so brand-name parts make an impact on customers, whether they’re just browsing, or looking for a replacement for a specific part that has broken on their vehicle. To browse through High Flow Performance’s ever expanding selection of brand-names, check out their website at http://www.highflowfuel.com.



About High Flow Performance

High Flow Performance was founded in 2006 and takes pride in offering unbeatable prices on the world’s most recognizable brand-name automotive parts. Aside from their outstanding selection of name brands, High Flow Performance also specializes in creating custom single and dual 255LPH and 340LPH intank fuel pump assemblies.