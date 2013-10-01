Automotive Parts Unlimited Announces New Driveshaft Products for NY Mechanics and Auto Buffs

Lakewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Two new CRV Honda driveshafts and one new axle shaft were just released onto Automotive Parts Unlimited driveshafts New York, NJ and PA online shelves.



Driveshaft parts NJ customers will find the Honda CRV Driveshaft SWA and the Honda CRV driveshaft S9A as the newest CRV driveshafts on the online store and in the New Jersey warehouse. The Honda CRV Driveshaft SWA comes with the following features: new rear 2 piece driveshaft 2007 to 2011 Honda CRV plunge side to front, end of plunge-weld 31.0", weld-weld 44 3/8" face-face 81 1/8". The new Honda CRV driveshaft S9A has a new rear 2 piece driveshaft 2002 to 2006 Honda CRV plunge side to front, end of plunge-weld 44 3/8", weld-weld 27 3/4" face-face 81 3/4".



These driveshafts are just two of over 180 driveshafts sold on the website. Automotive Parts Unlimited stays true to its namesake by carrying a large range of parts for various automobiles. “We know cars, and we understand the needs and expectations of our customers nationwide, who expect only the highest quality axle shafts and differential parts,” they say on their website.



Driveshafts NJ and other East Coast and online customers will also find the new 447-2756 axle shaft for 2003-2011 Chevrolet, GM Van 1500 series. The axle shaft product description reads: without active brake control, left and right sides, 5 lug, 30 spline, 34 1/2". Automotive Parts Unlimited carries over 200 axle shaft products on their site. In addition to these three new products the online auto parts store carries propshafts, ring and pinion, rear differential, standard transmission, transfer case and complete differential needs in Maryland, Delaware New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. With access to tens of thousands of affordable parts or equipment not listed on their site, Automotive Parts Unlimited is a one stop shop for mechanics and car enthusiasts.



They have almost everything in stock in their Lakewood, New Jersey warehouse for same or next-day shipping. Automotive Parts Unlimited also ships to their nationwide and worldwide customers.



About Automotive Parts Unlimited

Automotive Parts Unlimited makes its home in Lakewood, New Jersey where their warehouse stocks most of their automotive parts. They carry a variety of auto parts including driveshafts, differentials, axle shafts and more. Automotive Parts Unlimited has access to tens of thousands of affordable parts. For more information, visit http://www.automotivepartsunlimited.com/