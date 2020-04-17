Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- Considering the vehicle type, passenger car segment held majority of automotive pedestrian protection system market share by volume in 2017. The number of passenger car units sold in the market have always dominated the automotive market pertaining to high demand for passenger vehicles. Significant increase in spending power along with shifting focus toward personal Mobility has been fueling the passenger vehicle demand since many years.



Prominent automakers such as Volvo, Ford, GM, Daimler, Toyota and Honda along with some key OEM's have already installed these innovative safety technologies in several car models, thus foster product penetration over the coming years. Moreover, the commercial vehicles too show promising future for the deployment of automotive pedestrian protection system owing to wider blind spots because of their relatively large size as compared to passenger cars.



Growing number of road accidents due to increasing mobile phones usage while driving vehicles will stimulate automotive pedestrian protection system market outlook. The factors such as affected visibility at night, misjudgment while driving, and driver's exhaustion often results in collisions. When a vehicle hits a pedestrian it can either lead to serious injuries or can lead to immediate death, totally depending on the intensity of impact. Rising concerns regarding these kinds of road fatalities which have been increasingly occurring in the urbanized regions have encouraged the deployment of automotive pedestrian protection system in vehicles.



Apart from the mistakes made by drivers, pedestrians are also spotted to be increasingly using earphones while wandering on roads making them extremely vulnerable to accidents. More than 21% road accident fatalities in the U.S. were among children, claims the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report released in 2015. Rising awareness to restrict the instances of pedestrian getting hit by vehicles coupled with stringent government regulations to implement such systems will drive automotive pedestrian protection system market growth over the forecast timeframe.



Technological innovations in the automotive sector to produce effective braking systems along with growing deployment of advanced radar system among the auto-manufacturers will accelerate the automotive pedestrian protection system market trends. Several developed and emerging nations have imposed strict regulations regarding the incorporation pedestrian safety measures. For instance, in 2016, the Indian government has ordered to deploy frontal protection technologies in different vehicle models to improve pedestrian safety.



Newly manufactured vehicle models will need to undergo a test regarding passenger safety and will compulsorily require to score minimum of the set standard before it goes on road. The newly developed systems showcase high accuracy and efficiency to perform under extreme weather conditions which will foster the automotive pedestrian protection system market demand. However, the restrains associated with product cost, customer affordability and requirement to replace passive systems will hamper the market growth.



