The global Automotive Plastic Fasteners market is forecast to reach USD 9.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing substitution of metal fasteners in automotive interiors is anticipated to drive the growth due to improved aesthetic appeal and lightweight qualities. Manufacturing of plastic fasteners is profoundly affected by the high production volumes of vehicles in countries around the world. Increasing demand for high-efficiency vehicles with improved performance has led to market expansion in the automobile industry for lightweight materials. The product is high in durability and excellent corrosion resistance. They are available in different shapes and colors that help automakers preserve the vehicle's visual appeal.



In the later segment of this report, our team of market researchers has holistically covered the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Plastic Fasteners market. The outbreak has resulted in several dramatic changes in the current Automotive Plastic Fasteners business sphere, wreaking a significant financial crunch for the leading vendors and producers in this industry. Furthermore, the report elaborates on the current financial positions of the key market players in the present market situation. The report concludes with vital data and information pertaining to the global market growth on both regional and global levels.



Scope of the Global Automotive Plastic Fasteners Market:



One of the significant components of the global Automotive Plastic Fasteners market is the methodical segmentation of the market. Therefore, the broad market segmentation comprises the leading product type spectrum, application outlook, end-user industry landscape, key geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report includes the varied perspectives of several industry analysts on the current market scenario, its past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts. The report estimates the financial positions of the key players, their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios over the projected timeframe. These analysts have made extensive use of various analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis SWOT analysis and investment assessment, to give an accurate assessment of the Automotive Plastic Fasteners market's future value.



The key companies profiled in the report include:



Illinois Tool Works, Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco), ATF, Stanley Black & Decker, Araymond, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bossard Group, Shanghai Fasteners Company, MW Industries, and SNF Group Penn Engineering among others



Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Bonding

NVH



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Passenger cars

Lightweight commercial vehicles



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Internal

Exterior

Electronics

Powertrain

Chassis

Wire Harnessing

Others



Major Highlights of the Report:



The latest report analyzes a variety of manufacturing processes employed by the key companies to build on their product portfolios.

The report determines the respective market shares of these companies and their contribution to the overall market development.

The report discusses the production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of the key market contenders.

The report offers crucial insights into the market, including essential information regarding the production capacity, market growth, and revenues accumulated by each geographical segment over the forecast duration.

The report further sheds light on the product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each market competitor.

In the concluding section, the report emphasizes the product portfolios of these market players. Moreover, it describes the product specifications and their application landscape.



Key questions addressed in the report:



What are the predominant factors propelling the global Automotive Plastic Fasteners market development?

Who are the leading distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the Automotive Plastic Fasteners business sector?

What are the significant market opportunities and challenges for the v global market vendors?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the leading market players in the Automotive Plastic Fasteners market over the projected period?



