New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Plastic is preferred over metal as it is light in weight. Other properties of plastic including high impact strength, flexibility, better aesthetics, and helps in reducing weights. Modern polymer plastics are used to make lightweight seats, sound control fabrics, headlights, and dash and door panels. Plastics account for only 5.8-10% of today's vehicle weight. The global automotive plastic market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% and reach USD 75 billion by 2027 from USD 32.46 billion in 2019. Global Automotive Plastic Market Report 2020 by Types, Applications, Manufacturers, and Regions, Forecast to 2027 includes an analysis of the growth factors and the current business landscape across various regions.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Plastic industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



The report provides the manufacturers' revenue generated, growth rate, and profit margin through pictorial representation like graphs, tables, and charts. Recent developments in the sector, like mergers & acquisitions, new product/service launch, strategic alliances, and collaborations, among others, are also discussed. The product portfolio has also been studied in the report, with the Automotive Plastic market share occupied by leading products. The earnings from the application segments and sales estimates during the forecast duration are also provided in the report. Company profiling by evaluating key elements like financial standing, market position, product pipeline, and technological adoption are also discussed.



Market Drivers:

The automotive plastic market is boosting due to the increased use of automobiles, including personal cars, and rising population, and lightweight commercial vehicles. Many key leaders are investing in the automotive plastic market. Covestro AG, Compagnie Plastic Omnium, Adient plc, Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Grupo Antolin-Irausa S.A., Teijin Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., Johnson Controls International PLC, Borealis AG, Momentive Performance Materials, The Dow Chemical Company are some of the key players driving the market growth.



Based on product Types, the market is segmented into Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, ABS, other, Polyamide, HDPE, Polycarbonate, PBT, Others.



Based on end use/application, the market is segmented into Interior, Exterior, Electric component, Under Bonnet, Others



Regional Landscape:

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to expand and reach USD 31.25 billion during the projection period mainly due to the ever-increasing population in the developing nations like India and China that has increased the overall vehicle usage in this region. China held the highest motor vehicle count in the world, followed by the United States.



Request a customized copy of the Automotive Plastic market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1685



