Automotive seat is an important part of a vehicle as it provides comfort to the person who is driving. Moreover, these seats also offer a stylish look to a vehicle as they have ability to integrate various interior parts and different type of fabric materials. In addition, automotive seats are considered as one of the crucial components in vehicles as they are designed to support thighs, the buttocks, lower and upper back, and head support. They are usually made up of steel, aluminum, or mixed material. One of the major factors that driving the automotive seat market share is rising sales of passenger, electric & commercial typed vehicles across the globe.



Region wise, currently Europe is driving the automotive seat market due to the high focus on higher fuel efficiency and autonomous driving. Moreover, the demand for these features has increased due to improved safety requirements in Europe. Therefore, rise in the manufacturing sector and industrialization is anticipated to create opportunity for further growth in the automotive seat market.



The key players operating in the automotive seat market include Adient plc, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Faurecia, GENTHERM, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc, NHK SPRING Co., Ltd., Tachi-s Co., Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, and TS Tech Co., Ltd.



Regional Outlook:

Based on the region, the global Automotive Seats market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global web hosting market in 2018 with the largest share followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. High penetration of internet and the presence of well-established infrastructure are factors responsible for the high share of North America in Automotive Seats market.



The Asia Pacific with growing industrialization and increased emergence of small and medium enterprises in countries such as India, China, and Japan has led to increasing demand for Automotive Seats leading to higher growth of the market as compared to other regions.



