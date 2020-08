Automotive Pump Market Worth $17.7 Billion : Analysis & Major Key Players

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Pump Market by Type (Fuel Pump, Water Pump, Vacuum Pump, Fuel Injection Pump, Steering Pump, & Headlight Washer Pump), Technology, Displacement, Vehicle Application, Electric Vehicle & Region – Global Forecast to 2025", Published by MarketsandMarkets™, Automotive Pump Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from USD 12.7 billion in 2020 to USD 17.7 billion by 2025.



The major factors driving the growth of the market are fluctuating fuel prices that have increased the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and increasing pressure on automakers to comply with the emission norms. In addition, the consistent growth in the demand for passenger cars is likely to trigger the growth of the Automotive Pump Market during the forecast period. Also, heavy investments in R&D activities by vehicle manufacturers to develop efficient fluid technology for automotive are expected to push the growth of the market. Infrastructural development in emerging countries is expected to drive the growth of commercial vehicles, which in turn would boost the demand for automotive pumps.



The major Automotive Pump Market players include Aisin Seiki (Japan), Delphi (UK), Denso (Japan), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Bosch (Germany), KSPG (Germany), Magna (Canada), SHW (Germany), and ZF (Germany) among others.



By Technology: Electric segment is the fastest-growing segment of the Automotive Pump Market during the forecast period



Electric pumps, which work with the help of electric motors, are gradually replacing mechanical pumps. The use of electric pumps is increasing due to their many advantages over mechanical pumps. The electric fuel pump provides more fuel efficiency as compared to the mechanical fuel pump. However, the installation of an electric pump requires a sophisticated electrical circuit, which increases the cost. Major global automakers are now using electric pumps in vehicular architecture.



By Vehicle Type: HCV is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Automotive Pump Market



The heavy commercial vehicle segment comprises buses and trucks. Emerging countries such as China, Brazil, Iran, and India among others have witnessed the rapid development of infrastructure in the recent past. This has inflated the demand for commercial vehicles for heavy-duty applications. Also, economic growth in these countries has enhanced the ease of doing business and paved the way for many start-ups. The growth of the transport industry has boosted the HCV market. These factors have fueled the growth of the HCV market. But the spread of COVID-19 has also declined the sales of light, medium, and heavy trucks in 2020. In Europe, during the third month of 2020, demand for new heavy trucks declined significantly by 38.0%. Heavy truck sales fell in all major EU markets, with France by 27.7% and Germany by 25.9% posting the strongest drops. This brought total registrations down to 54,168 heavy trucks so far in 2020, or 26.9% less than last year. Although, the situation is expected to recover in the coming years as the manufacturing plants are reopened in China, Japan, and other countries.



Rest of the World (RoW): Brazil is expected to be the fastest-growing country in the Rest of the World region by 2027



The RoW region is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world such as Brazil, Iran, and South Africa. The increased spending power in Brazil and South Africa has increased the demand for passenger cars. Growing concerns about ecological imbalance because of excessive emissions by automobiles have compelled automakers to comply with the emission mandates. These factors are responsible for the growth of the Automotive Pump Market in the RoW region. Though the decline in sales of light, medium, and heavy trucks in 2020 by 2.7% YoY in Brazil as noticed in Q1 due to the outspread of COVID-19. The market is expected to get hampered by the impact of coronavirus until the end of 2020.



