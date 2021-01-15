Automotive Pumps Market Forecast Report : Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Automotive pumps were earlier utilized to transfer automotive fluids to vehicles. Automotive pumps are used in many vehicle parts like steering, transmission, coolant, fuel and lubrication. The automotive pump market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD of 17.7 billion by 2027. Automotive pumps perform several functions like compressing, raising, or transferring fluids.



Market Drivers

In the past decade, automakers have launched several advanced technologies to meet the rising demand for the efficiency of fuel and operating capacity of vehicles. The fuel injection pump aids in enhancing the efficiency of the vehicle. Therefore, the demand for fuel injection pump has increased with the increasing focus to improve vehicle performance and value for customers. The increase in the production of vehicles with emission norms and the adoption of advanced technologies are few factors which influence market growth. The newly launched technologies like gasoline turbocharged and automatic transmission direct injection are mostly utilized to improve the working of vehicles.



Key Players like Aisin Seiki (Japan), Delphi (UK), Denso (Japan), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Bosch (Germany), KSPG (Germany), Magna (Canada), SHW (Germany), and ZF (Germany), and others



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Type, by Technology, by Displacement, by Vehicle type, by Propulsion, by Channel and by Region:



Automotive Pumps Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Fuel Pump

- Fuel Injection Pump

- Water Pump

- Windshield Pump

- Steering Pump

- Transmission Oil Pump

- Vacuum Pump

- Headlight Washer Pump

- Braking System



Automotive Pumps Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Electric

- Mechanical

o Diaphragm Pump

o Plunger-type

- Turbo Pumps



Automotive Pumps Market by Displacement (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Variable Displacement

- Fixed Displacement



Automotive Pumps Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- 2 Wheeler

- 4 Wheeler

o Passenger Cars

o Commercial Vehicles



Automotive Pumps Market by Propulsion Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Gasoline Operated

- Electric Powered



Automotive Pumps Market by Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- OEM

- Aftermarket



Regional Landscape

By region, the global automotive pumps have been segmented into Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East (MEA), Latin America, and Africa. Western Europe and APEJ collectively make up for the majority of the automotive pumps market. On the basis of value, the largest emerging market is MEA, followed by Japan and APEJ regions. On the basis of market share, North America is expected to emerge as the holder of the largest market, followed by Western Europe.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Automotive Pump Segmentation & Impact Analysis

1.1. Automotive Pump Segmentation Analysis

1.2. Automotive Pump Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

1.3. Regulatory Framework

Chapter 2. Automotive Pump Market By Type Insights & Trends

2.1. Automotive Pump Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

2.2. Fuel Pump

2.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

2.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 3. Automotive Pump Market By Technology Insights & Trends

3.1. Automotive Pump Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

3.2. Electric

Chapter 4. Automotive Pump Market By Displacement Insights & Trends

4.1. Automotive Pump Displacement Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Variable Displacement



