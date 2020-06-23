Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- According to research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., automotive radar market size is projected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2024. The resultant increase in traffic and the surging number of road accidents have been prompting the incorporation of safety technologies in the automobiles.



Growing adoption of automotive safety technologies and control systems have been driving the automotive radar market demand. Increasing sales of motor vehicles, especially the luxury cars is expected to augment the revenue growth. Rapid improvement in the socio-economic conditions owing to rise in per capita income has been propelling the auto sales since the last few years.



Increasing penetration of the automotive radars has been fueled by the introduction of several vehicle safety systems, as the radar devices play an important role in these systems. Growing implementation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger cars is anticipated to foster automotive radar market trends over the forecast timeframe. ADAS being a complex system consist of advanced software and sophisticated electronics which complement each other to enhance the system functionalities, thus offering lifesaving advantages.



Automotive radars find prominent usability across the advent of self-driving cars. Increasing presence of the technology giants like Google and Baidu will pave the ways for the mainstream adoption of the self-driving cars. According to recent studies, majority of the road accidents are caused by the human errors occurred while driving the vehicles, so the autonomous driving tech is very likely to find mass adoption across several economies.



Growing acceptance of self-driving cars will accelerate the automotive radar business trends over the forecast timeline.



Considering the application segment, forward collision warning system (FCWS) is anticipated to account for over 25% of the automotive radar market share by 2024. Growing deployment of such warning systems which detect any chances of collision and help preventing the vehicle crashes will fuel the product demand. FCWS systems work by constantly monitoring the parameters such as the vehicle speed and the distance between the vehicles. In case the system detects any approaching crash, it produces warnings in the form of visual or audible alerts, so that drivers can presumably apply brakes on time before colliding with the rear end of other vehicle.



In addition, the vehicle manufacturers have started deploying these systems with automatic emergency braking systems to enhancing the system functionality and avoid any chance of rear-end crashes. For instance, automakers such as BMW, Audi, Ford, General Motors, and Tesla have committed to make the automatic emergency braking (AEB) a standard across all variants of their vehicle products. Such initiatives are expected to boost the product penetration further augmenting the FCWS application share.



The North America automotive radar market is driven by stringent government regulations toward the vehicle safety. Most of the auto manufacturers in the region has been increasingly deploying the ADAS technology which has been supporting the regional growth. Moreover, growing funding toward research & development of autonomous cars will boost the regional outlook throughout the forecast period.



For instance, in 2016, the U.S government announced plans to invest USD 4 billion in autonomous cars over the period of next 10 years. Owing to such favoring factors, the North America automotive radar market is projected to grow at a CAGR of above 15% during 2016-2024.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 Automotive Radar Application Insights

4.1 Global automotive radar market share by application, 2015 & 2024

4.2 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

4.2.1 ACC market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.2.2 ACC market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.3 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

4.3.1 BSD market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.4 Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

4.4.1 FCWS market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.4.2 FCWS market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.5 Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

4.5.1 LDWS market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.5.2 LDWS market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.6 Parking Assistance (PA)

4.6.1 PA market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

4.6.2 PA market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024



