Automotive RADAR Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2026 - Autoliv, Continental, DENSO

Automotive radar is one of the leading technologies owing to its high precision and accuracy information content, including speed and range detection when compared to many other alternative sensors especially visual sensors. Automotive radar systems are the primary sensors adaptive cruise control and plays a very crucial role in the advance driver assistance system. In addition, automotive radar is one of the crucial sensors for collision avoidance, vehicle and pedestrian avoidance, and others. Automotive radar market is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast owing to rise in demand for vehicle with safety features.



Major Key Players of the Automotive RADAR Market are:

Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Company, DENSO Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Analog, and others.



Automotive radar is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in demand for safety features in automobiles and strict rules and regulations for safety features.



The automotive radar market is segmented on the basis of application, frequency, range, vehicle type, and region. Application segment includes adaptive cruise control (ACC), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind spot detection (BSD), forward collision warning system, intelligent park assists, and others. Further, on the basis of frequency, the market is categorized into 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79 GHz. By range, the market is classified into long range radar (LRR), and short & medium range radar (S&MRR). Vehicle type includes passenger car and commercial vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Automotive RADAR Market covered are:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Other ADAS Applications



Major Applications of Automotive RADAR Market covered are:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Automotive RADAR consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automotive RADAR market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive RADAR manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive RADAR with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive RADAR Market Size

2.2 Automotive RADAR Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive RADAR Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive RADAR Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive RADAR Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive RADAR Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive RADAR Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive RADAR Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive RADAR Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive RADAR Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Automotive RADAR industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



