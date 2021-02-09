Automotive Rear Axles Market Growth, Industry Analysis : Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2021-2027 : GNA Enterprises Ltd., Automotive Axles Limited, Meritor

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Axles are one of the most important parts of any vehicle, which keeps the wheel in a constant position with respect to the vehicle body and transmits driving torque to the wheels. The automotive rear axles are a combination of both dead and drive axles. These axles help in shock absorption, which is caused due to irregular road surfaces.



Key players in the global Automotive Rear Axles market:

- American Axle & Manufacturing

- Talbros Engineering Limited

- GNA Enterprises Ltd.

- Automotive Axles Limited

- Meritor Inc.

- ROC Spicer Ltd

- Dana Incorporated

- ZF Chassis Systems Tuscaloosa LLC

- Seohan

- Hefei AAM



Market Drivers

One of the major driving factors for the growth of the automotive rear axle market is the demand for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. With rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, the need for these heavy-duty vehicles that have automotive axles installed in them is increasing. The need for reducing carbon emissions and less use of fossil fuels by the government's across the globe is promoting investment in electric vehicles. These types of initiatives are boosting the global automotive rear axle market growth. Technological advancements in the automotive axle sector are promoting the adoption of lightweight axles in hybrid and electric vehicles, which are driving the global market growth. The high cost associated with raw materials and production processes of automotive rear axles is one of the major restraints for market growth.



Market segment based on Product:

- Three Quarter Floating Axle

- Semi Floating Axle/Half Floating Axle

- Fully Floating Rear Axle



Market segment based on Application:

- Passenger Vehicles

- Coach Cars

- Heavy Commercial Vehicles

- Light Commercial Vehicles

- SUV

- Off-Road Vehicles



Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for automotive rear axles globally owing to increasing urbanization and the rising demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. North America and Europe are expected to show gradual growth during the forecast period because of the presence of major automobile players in the region and technological advancements.



Objectives of the Report:

- Study of the global Automotive Rear Axles market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

- Industrial structure analysis of the Automotive Rear Axles market by identification of various sub-segments

- Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

- Competitive analysis

- Analysis of Automotive Rear Axles market based on growth trends, outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

- Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Automotive Rear Axles market

- Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Table of content:

1 Automotive Rear Axles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Rear Axles

1.2 Classification of Automotive Rear Axles by Product Category

2 Global Automotive Rear Axles Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Automotive Rear Axles Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

3 United States Automotive Rear Axles (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Automotive Rear Axles Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Automotive Rear Axles Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4 China Automotive Rear Axles (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Automotive Rear Axles Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Automotive Rear Axles Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Continued…



