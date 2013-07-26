Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2016 Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report "Global Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market 2012-2016" to its huge collection of research reports. View all Automotive Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/automotive-market.htm.



Global Automotive Rear View Mirror market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing Global Automotive Components market. The Global Automotive Rear View Mirror market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for auto-dimming rear view mirrors. However, the increasing average selling price could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Rear View Mirror market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Magna International Inc., Samvardhana Motherson Group, Ficosa International S.A, and Murakami Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Honda Lock Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ichikoh Industries Ltd., and Metagal Industria e Comercio Ltda.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Table Of Contents



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast in Units

6.2 Market Size and Forecast in Revenue

6.3 Market Segmentation

6.4 Global Automotive Exterior Rear View Mirror Market

6.5 Global Automotive Exterior Rear View Mirror Market by Market Segmentation

6.6 Global Automotive Interior Rear View Mirror Market

6.7 Global Automotive Interior Rear View Mirror Market by Market Segmentation

6.8 Five Forces Analysis

7. Geographical Segmentation

8. Key Leading Countries

China

Japan

Germany

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Exterior Rear View Mirror

9.2 Interior Rear View Mirror

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Key Vendor Analysis

16.1 Magna International Inc.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

16.2 Samvardhana Motherson Group

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

16.3 Ficosa International S.A.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

16.4 Murakami Corp.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

17. Other Reports in this Series



