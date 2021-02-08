Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Market Size – USD 3.01 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.3%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.



Automotive regenerative braking systems are installed in cars to increase fuel efficiency as the system converts the kinetic energy of the moving vehicle to potential energy when brakes are applied. The automotive regenerative braking systems have been used since the development of cars, but there have been continuous technological advancements in the systems. The growing demand in the automotive sector will be the primary driver for the market demand.



Based on the type, the kinetic regenerative braking system generated a revenue of USD 0.71 billion in 2019 and projected to rise with a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period, due to better energy conservation and its efficiency in commercial vehicles, dynamic energy storage, or flywheel devices are also expected to gain fast momentum.



The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecasted period, owing to the raising vehicle acceptance that provides the versatility for external charging and enhances the vehicle's driving range.



The commercial vehicles application is the major contributor to the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market. The commercial vehicles application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 35.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the government policies to electrify the public transit fleet coupled with the rising factory growth and the development of services are increasing the scale of the commercial vehicle fleet.



North America dominated the market for Automotive Regenerative Braking System in 2019, due to the rising policy efforts to improve infrastructure funding for EVs, also, policies such as tax rebates on hybrid cars. The North America region held approximately 41.0% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 27.2% market in the year 2019.



Key participants include Eaton Corporation PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Magna International, Punch Powertrain, Denso, Aisin Seiki, and Hyundai Mobis, among others.



Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Drivers

The rising demand for the automotive sector will boost the global automotive regenerative braking systems market during the forecast period. Growing technological advancements and the increasing adoption and production of automotive and electric vehicles will boost the market growth. Moreover, the growing government support for electrifying public transport will fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for public and commercial vehicles will boost the automotive regenerative braking systems market growth.



Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growth in the policy infrastructure for EVs. Furthermore, the growing demand for personal cars in the region will boost the regional market growth. However, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the enormous automotive sector of the region. The growing demand for electric cars and increasing government support for the automotive sector will further boost the market growth.



Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Regenerative Braking System

Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System

Kinetic Regenerative Braking System



Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others



