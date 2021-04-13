Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2027. Increasing the use of hybrid and battery electric cars worldwide would boost the scale of the regenerative braking industry in the automobile field. Nowadays, all passenger and freight cars are equipped with energy-efficient modules leading to higher fuel economy and even lower automotive carbon emissions. This aspect drives the regenerative braking device market's global growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for electric cars, even in public transport, is likely to give market players several opportunities over the forecast period.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecasted period, owing to the raising vehicle acceptance that provides the versatility for external charging and enhances the vehicle's driving range.

The commercial vehicles application is the major contributor to the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market. The commercial vehicles application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 35.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the government policies to electrify the public transit fleet coupled with the rising factory growth and the development of services are increasing the scale of the commercial vehicle fleet.

North America dominated the market for Automotive Regenerative Braking System in 2019, due to the rising policy efforts to improve infrastructure funding for EVs, also, policies such as tax rebates on hybrid cars. The North America region held approximately 41.0% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 27.2% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include Eaton Corporation PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Magna International, Punch Powertrain, Denso, Aisin Seiki, and Hyundai Mobis, among others.



Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market based on the type, propulsion, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Regenerative Braking System

Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System

Kinetic Regenerative Braking System



Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing financial incentive and spending for supporting infrastructure

4.2.2.2. Stringent emission regulations and initiatives to reduce carbon footprint

4.2.2.3. High spending on prohibitive cost vehicles and government initiatives to decrease dependency on crude oil

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of supporting infrastructure in developed and emerging nations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Electric Regenerative Braking System

5.1.2. Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System

5.1.3. Kinetic Regenerative Braking System



Chapter 6. Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market By Propulsion Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Propulsion Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Battery Electric Vehicle

6.1.2. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

6.1.3. Hybrid Electric Vehicle



CONTINUED..!!



