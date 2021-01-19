Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Automotive regenerative braking systems are an integral part of electric and hybrid cars. By introducing ultracapacitors and lightweight materials, regenerative efficiency is improved. The conversion and recovery of stored electricity is improved by using ultracapacitors. The replacement of the steel flywheel with the carbon fibre flywheel has also had a positive effect on the recovered weight-to-strength ratio. The unit uses the electric motor as a generator to harness the deceleration-generated kinetic energy and stores the power in the car's regenerative storage technology.



The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include: Eaton Corporation PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Magna International, Punch Powertrain, Denso, Aisin Seiki, Hyundai Mobis



Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Drivers



The global market size of automotive regenerative braking systems was estimated at USD 3.01 billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 8.19 billion at a CAGR of 13.3% by the year 2027. It will be an opportunistic business development scenario to boost regenerative capacity combined with the large rollout of hybrids and electric cars.



Automotive regenerative braking technology is part of the energy harnessing of hybrids, plug-ins, and batteries for electric vehicles. Both passenger and freight cars are now fitted with energy-efficient modules, resulting in higher fuel economy and even lower carbon emissions for the automotive industry. This factor will drive the worldwide growth of the regenerative braking system market over the forecast period.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Electric Regenerative Braking System

Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System

Kinetic Regenerative Braking System



Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others



Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market: Regional Outlook



In 2019, North America accounted for the automotive regenerative braking systems market's largest share. Demand in North America is expected to increase dramatically from 2017 to 2027, driven by growing policy initiatives to boost EV infrastructure funding. Over the forecast period the Asia Pacific automotive regenerative braking systems market is expected to grow substantially.



Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



