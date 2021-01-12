Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2021 -- The Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. These insights also help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. Some of the key players in the Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market are Asbury Automotive Group, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Lookers Group, Monro Muffler Brake, Pendragon Vehicle Management.



About Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services

Automotive repair and maintenance is the service provided to keep passenger and commercial vehicles in running condition by complex diagnostics form tire and wheel alignments to oil changes.

HTF MI analysts forecast the automotive repair and maintenance services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2018-2022.

The Major Players Covered in this Report:

Asbury Automotive Group, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Lookers Group, Monro Muffler Brake, Pendragon Vehicle Management



By type, the market is split as:

Tires, Wear and tear parts, Collision body, Batteries



Regional Analysis for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



Market driver

- Need to improve passenger safety

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

- Growing usage of public transport

- For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

- Rise in the adoption of electric vehicles

- For a full, detailed list, view our report

The Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market:

The report highlights Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Table of Contents :

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging players growth story, major business segments of Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application and technology.



Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Executive Summary

It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Production by Region

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Profile of Manufacturers

Players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Report:

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2025)

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2025)

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type { Tires, Wear and tear parts, Collision body, Batteries }

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis by Application

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis ............



