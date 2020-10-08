New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The new report titled 'Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market' published by Reports and Data, offers significant information about the Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service industry, underscoring the valuable facts and figures pertaining to market growth. This intelligent study explores the global market extensively and presents systematic data and statistics related to the industry chain structures, manufacturing costs, and raw material suppliers. The latest research report provides a concise summary of the primary segments of the Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service market. The report additionally evaluates the market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution figures in the historical years (2017-2018). Using the aforementioned details, the report offers a precise forecast estimation of the market during the projected period of 2020-2027.



The global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market is estimated to reach USD 810.30 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing need for passenger's safety. Increase in awareness related to vehicle maintenance and safety is expected to drive the market. Increased road safety awareness among the general population, the average maintenance and repair expenses by an individual are anticipated to drive the market.



The global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service market report involves an all-inclusive analysis of the pre- and post-pandemic market scenarios and covers all the recent changes, including both market developments and disruptions, observed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest study takes a closer look into the Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service market that has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and its resulting economic downfall for the last several months. The extensive impact of the pandemic on the global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service industry has culminated in drastic changes in business settings and operations.



Competitive Overview:



Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited, Driven Brands, Inc., Ashland Automotive, Inc., Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., Belron International Ltd., Carmax Autocare Center, Jiffy Lube International, Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Halfords Group Plc., Firestone Complete Auto Care.



Reports and Data has segmented the Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market on the basis of Product, Method, Application, and Region:



Parts Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Tires

Wear and tear parts

Collision body

Batteries

Others



Service Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Car Maintenance Services

Car Repair Service

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Mechanical



Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Microcomputers

Aluminum

Wireless

Others



Service provider Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Automobile dealerships

General franchise repairs

Specialty shops

Locally owned repair Shops

Others



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



In accordance with the present market standards, the research report has expounded on the latest strategic policies and development patterns followed by the key market players. The report is a presumptive business document intended to help businesses in this industry vertical devise their future marketing strategies. The report encompasses the present and future growth opportunities for the rapidly growing industry segments. Additionally, the report includes investment and development trend analysis, along with extensive coverage of product specification, product cost structure, manufacturing methods, and pricing policies.



