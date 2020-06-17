Automotive Robotics Market to Witness Steady Growth of 3.8% During 2020-2024 : KUKA Robotics, Rockwell Automation, Stäubli, ABB, Comau SpA, Dürr AG, Fanuc Corporation

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Global automotive robotics market size is forecast to surpass USD 5.96 billion by 2024. Vendors are momentously shifting their focus towards automation solutions in order to eliminate risks arising out of human errors. Also, widespread utilization of robotics can lead to marked reduction in labor costs, which will positively impact profitability. Additionally, improvements in robot making technology is estimated to fuel automotive robotics market size.



Having garnered the reputation of being highly technology-driven, automotive robotics market thrives on the product innovations brought forth by leading business players. A recent instance citing the validity of the aforementioned declaration is Rimac's collaboration with Dassault Systèmes. Elaborating further, the September of 2017 saw Rimac Automobili, a key manufacturer of high performance electric vehicles, battery systems, and drivetrains, join forces with Dassault Systèmes, a software firm based in France, to acquire the product lifecycle management digital platform from the latter to scale up its business growth.



Pertaining to the stiff competition prevalent in the automotive robotics market space, companies have been devising a number of business tactics to consolidate their position. In September 2017, for example, Avnet Incorporation, a major participant across information technology and services industry, acquired Dragon innovation, a major producer of consumer electronics products. The acquisition is expected to assist both the firms add to their existing product line and expand their presence in automotive robotics market.



In manufacturing facilities, manual operations pose high risk of human-related errors. Also, labor costs are gradually increasing, especially in developed economies. Usage of automotive robots not only eliminates risk factors and reduces labor costs, but also facilitates mass production of automotive components. Increasing need for better productivity and proper functioning of assembly lines for vehicle production will foster automotive robotics industry size. Automotive OEMs are progressively installing robots in manufacturing facilities to achieve economies of scale, which will foster industry growth.



Automotive robots are predominantly used in welding, painting & dispensing, and handling operations. Benefits offered easy deployment, light weight, durability & space saving will fuel product penetration. In addition, rise in technological advancements in raw materials used for robot making is likely to increase product demand.



Asia Pacific automotive robotics market was worth approx. USD 2 billion in 2016. The region is at the forefront of motion control technology, which provides unprecedented leverage for industry growth. Moreover, increasing sales of vehicles along with the presence of significant number of vehicle manufacturing facilities across the region is aiding automotive robotics industry growth.



Parallel robots have gained relevance in micro-manufacturing automation on account of stiffness, high speed, and flexible fixturing advantages offered by them, which is a key impetus behind automotive industry growth. Parallel automotive robotics market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of over 4% during 2017-2024.



ABB, Fanuc, Yamaha, and KUKA are the key players contributing towards global automotive robotics market growth. Other noteworthy players include Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Universal Robots, and Staubli.



