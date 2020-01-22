Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market to Reach ~ Us$ 5.4 Bn by 2027

pune, Maharashatra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the global automotive seat belt load limiter market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global automotive seat belt load limiter market is projected to reach ~ US$ 5.4 Bn by 2027. The automotive seat belt load limiter market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period.



According to the report, the global automotive seat belt load limiter market is anticipated to be driven by a range of factors having influence of industry-specific and economic aspects. Asia Pacific is expected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the automotive seat belt load limiter market in the region expanding at a CAGR of ~ 6% between 2019 and 2027.

The force exerted on an occupant during a collision or deceleration is significantly high, which can cause serious injury. A load limiter is installed in the seat belt system in order to reduce the impact of the force exerted on the occupant. Most three-point seat belts have load limiters that are installed in the seat belt systems. Various types of load limiters include digressive load limiters, progressive load limiters, and adaptive/ switchable, which are typically equipped in a group with other components of the seat belt system.

In most vehicles, digressive load limiters are used. Digressive load limiters gradually reduce the load or force exerted on the occupant. This is a highly preferred technology that is used in the global automotive seat belt load limiter market.

A digressive load limiter is employed to constrain the load applied on the webbing of the seat belt system, and it maintains the slackness or tightness of the load seat belt webbing and prevents it from exerting excess pressure.

Roads accidents are presently a major reason of death among young adults and children, which indicates the necessity for a change in present road safety norms. Motor vehicle accidents are currently the eighth-leading cause of deaths, worldwide.

A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) claims that, 1.35 million deaths occur per year, which accounts for 3,700 deaths per day, across the globe.

Many drivers and passengers who die in road crashes do not use seat belts, which, during frontal collisions, prevent fatality. Consequently, regulations on the integration of seat belt systems in vehicles are likely to boost the automotive seat belt load limiter market during the forecast period.

In terms of technology, the global automotive seat belt load limiter market has been divided into digressive load limiters, progressive load limiters, and adaptive/ switchable. The digressive load limiters segment is likely to hold a major share of the automotive seat belt load limiter market, as most manufacturers prefer integration of the pretensioner and load limiter in the seat belt unit in order to reduce the effect of a collision or deceleration.