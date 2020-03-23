Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The report offers a comprehensive overview of the automotive seat belts market, primarily focusing on growth drivers and restraints. Names of players operating in the market are mentioned with key industry developments. It also puts special emphasis on key insights, interesting information of product launches in the recent past, and upcoming opportunities and challenges of the automotive seat belts market. Various strategies adopted by players such as mergers and acquisitions, investments in research and development, company collaborations, and others are listed in the report. The information present in this report will help stakeholders to make business decisions.



The global automotive seat belts market size is projected to rise considerably during the forecast duration owing to the increasing importance of road safety worldwide. In a report titled, "Automotive Seat Belts Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (two-point, three-point, others), By Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2025," Fortune Business Insights presents a 360-degree overview of the market.



As per the report, the automotive seat belts market is expected to be worth USD 14.37 billion by the end of 2025 from 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2025 and the market is prognosticated to rise at a CAGR of 4.9%. As per current automotive belts market trends, the market is categorized on the basis of type and vehicle type. As per vehicle type, the market is dominated by the passenger car segment on account of the rise in the production of passenger cars such as luxury cars, SUVs, premium cars, and others.



List of the best players in the automotive seat belts market include:



AB Volvo

General Motors

GWR Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG.

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd

Faurecia

Autoliv

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

Goradia Industries



Request a Sample Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-seat-belts-market-102178

Stringent Regulations Imposed on Road Safety to Aid in Expansion of Market



The increasing number of road accidents all around the globe is a major factor boosting the market for automotive seat belts. Besides this, the surge in the number of accidental deaths worldwide is expected to promote the Automotive Seat Belts Market growth in the forthcoming years. Seat belts are used for keeping the passenger intact, thereby preventing them from tripping off the vehicle in cases of sharp turns or accidents. The World Health Organization states that the maximum number of passengers in car accidents escape fatal injuries because of wearing seat belts. Passengers not wearing seat belts are more prone to suffer from frontal crash and suffer from fatal injuries. The increasing awareness about using seat belts is yet another driver for increasing the market share in the years to come.



Moreover, stringent regulations imposed by governments regarding road safety and implementing compulsory rules of using seat belts while driving are further expected to bode well for the Automotive Seat Belts Market in the future.



Asia Pacific to Dominate Market Owing to Rise in Production and Sale of Vehicles



Fortune Business Insights projects Asia Pacific to earn the maximum Automotive Seat Belts Market share in the past owing to the surge in production and sales of vehicles especially in the emerging nations such as China and India. Increasing disposable incomes of people is further prognosticated to help increase the passenger car sale, and this will ultimately help the regional market continue dominating in the coming years.



On the other hand, strict government rules and regulations imposed on the use of seat belt in Europe is anticipated to help this region witness remarkable Automotive Seat Belts Market growth in the coming years. Moreover, huge investments in research and development by significant market vendors will help manufacturers develop technologically advanced systems. The early adoption of such advanced active safety features such as inflated seat belts, active pre-tensioners systems and others will help to earn high Automotive Seat Belts Market revenue in the future.



To gain more insights into the seat belt market with a detailed table of content and figures, Click Here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-seat-belts-market-102178



Key Industry Developments



Some of the key industry developments in the Automotive Seat Belts Market include:



Oct 2018 – Honda and General Motors entered into a partnership for the development of advanced batteries that includes enhanced chemistry cells, modules, and components. Moreover, Honda announced an investment of USD 2.75 billion in GM Cruise Automation. This collaborative strategy is anticipated to strengthen the market position of General Motors.



About Us

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245