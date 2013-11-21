Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Automotive Semiconductors Market to 2015 - Demand for Energy Efficient Vehicles with Safety and Comfort Systems to Drive Sales Growth



GBI Research’s new report, Automotive Semiconductors Market to 2015 - Demand for Energy Efficient Vehicles with Safety and Comfort Systems to Drive Sales Growth” provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities in the automotive semiconductors industry. The report covers the industry dynamics, information on the revenue and volume of the Automotive Semiconductors Market, and the market share of the suppliers. The report also provides product - based, region-based and end-use based forecasts up to 2015. The product based forecasts up to 2015 are given for the microcontrollers (MCUs), power semiconductors, ASICs, sensors, discretes and memory. The market for automotive semiconductors applications in powertrain, infotainment, chassis and safety, and, comfort systems and body electronics are discussed. In automobiles, usage of automotive semiconductors is increasing with the increasing demand for energy efficient vehicles and increasing customer preference for comfort, safety and infotainment features. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/automotive-semiconductors-market-to-2015-demand-for-energy-efficient-vehicles-with-safety-and-comfort-systems-to-drive-sales-growth



Scope



- Market Size in terms of sales revenue – Historical data 2004 to 2010 given. Forecast forward until 2015.

- Market Size in terms of sales volume – Historical data 2004 to 2010 given. Forecast forward until 2015.

- Automotive Semiconductors market for the key product types such as Microcontrollers (MCUs), Power Semiconductors, ASICs, Sensors, Discretes and Memory have been covered.

- Breakdown of market statistics by key applications of automotive semiconductors into Powertrain, Infotainment, Chassis and Safety, and Comfort Systems and Body Electronics

- Key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America have been covered

- Market statistics for key countries such as Japan, Germany, China, Spain, France, USA, South Korea, Canada and Taiwan have been provided.

- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Freescale and Texas Instruments are discussed.

- Different Analytical Frameworks such as Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis and SWOT Analysis have been used to give a comprehensive view of the global Automotive Semiconductors Market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179495



Reasons to Buy



- Exploit growth opportunities in the global automotive semiconductors market.

- Devise market-entry and expansion strategies for various automotive Semiconductors.

- Identify the strengths and weakness of the key players in the automotive semiconductors market.

- Develop business strategies from the PEST and Porter's Five Forces Analyses.

- Identify key growth markets for products from the market statistics.

- Know the demand potential for automotive semiconductors.



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Global System Integration Services Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-system-integration-services-market-2012-2016



Global System Integration Services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for cloud-based system integration services. The Global System Integration Services market has also been witnessing the demand for specialist system integrators. However, the unstable economic conditions in developed countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global System Integration Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, the APAC region, Latin America, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global System Integration Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Accenture plc, IBM Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Fujitsu Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Atos S.A., BT Global Services, Capgemini S.A., Computer Sciences Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Indra Sistemas S.A., Infosys Technologies Ltd., LogicaCMG plc, NEC Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., SAP AG, and Science Application International Corp.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179209



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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