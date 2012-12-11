Automotive Sensors Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2011-2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The automotive industry provides a strong base for the global sensor market.. The basic applications of sensors in the automotive industry are electronic and electrical systems for more comfort and safety. Automobile manufacturers are making use of advanced electronic elements to provide safety, eco-friendliness, and fuel efficiency. The automotive sensor market has experienced a surge over the past few years with a demand for sensors with increased safety and control applications like anti-lock braking system (ABS), airbags, and engine emission control.



The automotive industry provides a huge scope for research and development in technology. Sensors are expected to play a key role in the automotive market in developed countries. Emphasis on vehicle fuel efficiency and power-train performance features will result in secure gains for sensors like oxygen sensors, reverse parking sensors, airbag accelerometer sensors, and tire pressure monitoring sensors among others.



This research report analyzes the global market for automotive sensors discussing the detailed overview and market figures. This report also analyzes the industry growth rate¸ industry capacity, and industry structure. It includes the study of current developments in the automotive sensors market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of top industry players. The research report on automotive sensors provides a detailed review of macro and micro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Automotive Sensors Market Segmentation



Automotive sensors market is segmented as follows:



- Engine and Transmission Applications

- Chassis Applications

- Safety and Security Applications

- Body Applications

- Other Applications



There are different types of sensors used in automotives that include, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, load sensors, position sensors, acceleration sensors, current sensors, engine oil sensors, humidity sensors, image sensors, distance sensors, light sensors, knock sensors, mass air flow sensors and speed sensors.



The major geographies considered under this research study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market include Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Aptina Imaging Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Corrsys-Datron Sensorsystem GmbH, CTS Corporation, BEI Sensors, Kavlico Corporation, Delphi Corporation, Bourns Inc., Denso Corporation, ELESYS North America Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies, Custom Sensors & Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Hamlin Electronics LP, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Honeywell Sensing & Control, Infineon Technologies North America Corp., Magneti Marelli Holdings S.p.A, Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems N.V, Melexis Inc., Omron Corporation, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.



