Automotive Shielding Market by Shielding, Heat Application, EMI Application, Material Type, Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The global Automotive Shielding Market size is projected to reach USD 24.7 billion by 2025 from USD 20.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The growth of the market is driven by increased adoption of electronics-based safety systems and the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.



Increasing focus on active safety systems and car assessment programs would drive the demand for ECUs in modern vehicles. Similarly, more such ECUs and other sensors would require superior EMI protection. The increasing number of accidents due to distraction and alcohol-impaired driving fatali ties has become a major concern for lawmakers. In 2018, out of total 36,560 fatalities in the US, 10,511 were alcohol-impaired. Distraction affected fatalities reached 2,841 in the US in 2018, accounting for 7.8% of the total casualties for the year. Such instances have sparked the demand for advanced safety features such as driver monitoring systems, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and many others. In addition, upcoming mandates and safety awareness have led to the adoption of advanced control modules.



Governments in European countries and the US have mandated the use of AEB in vehicles. For instance, Regulation No. 661/2009 of the European Parliament and Council mandates the introduction of advanced emergency braking systems. The systems were mandated in all new commercial vehicles above 3.5 tons and buses in November 2013 and in all vehicles sold in the European Union in November 2015. In addition, 40 European countries agreed to standardize and lay down technical specifications for advanced AEB systems at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) in 2019. These specifications will lay down the foundation of vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-pedestrian AEBS (Advanced Emergency Braking Systems) fitted on cars. Such developments would surge the demand for EMI shields for advanced automotive electronics during the forecast period.



Battery management heat shields will be a key focus area for automotive heat shield manufacturers. It will register the highest growth among heat shield applications in the automotive shielding market. The advent of electric vehicles has driven the growth of battery management heat shields. Despite the slowdown in the automotive sector, electric vehicle sales have increased steadily in Europe. According to CleanTechnica, in June 2019, Tesla Model 3 and Renault Zoe sold 11,604 units and 4,881 units, respectively, in Europe. Major OEMs plan to introduce electric vehicles with a high voltage powertrain. For instance, in March 2020, General Motors unveiled its modular electric vehicle platform with an improved battery pack called Ultium. Ultium-powered vehicles will have a 400-volt battery pack and up to 200kW fast charging capability. In addition, truck platforms will have 800-volt battery packs with 350 kW fast charging capability. GM's major brands, such as Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick, will launch new electric vehicles. In addition, the OEM announced a joint venture in December 2019 with LG Chem with an investment of USD 2.3 billion to mass-produce batteries for electric vehicles in Lordstown, Ohio. Such developments will escalate the demand for battery management heat shields.



Critical Questions:



- Where will the introduction of stringent emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards take the industry in the long term?

- How are increasing light weighting measures going to shape the automotive shielding market?

- What will be the impact on the market with respect to the increasing adoption of advanced electronics?

- What is the impact of developments in autonomous driving on the automotive shielding market?

- What are the upcoming trends in the automotive shielding market? What impact would they make post-2022?

- What are the key strategies adopted by top market players to increase their revenue?



