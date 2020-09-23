Automotive Shock Absorber Market to Witness Significant Growth Until 2027

The global automotive shock absorber market is projected to surpass ~US$ 15 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Shock Absorber Market: Introduction
According to the report, the global automotive shock absorber market is projected to surpass ~US$ 15 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in affordability for vehicles among consumers and transition of people into middle and upper middle income groups. The automotive shock absorber market is mature; however, developments on improving performance of shock absorbers are still boosting the market worldwide.
Expansion of Automotive Shock Absorber Market
Expansion of the automotive industry in Asia Pacific and Latin America is driving the global automotive shock absorber market. The automotive industry in Asia Pacific has been expanding since the last decade. The auto industry in Japan is highly mature; however, China, India, and South Korea have made rapid advances in terms of volume production of vehicles and subsequently, drive the automotive shock absorber market.
Request A Sample Copy Of The Report
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76159
Improvement in infrastructure and easy availability of finance in Asia Pacific and Latin America region are likely to boost sales of vehicles and consequently drive the automotive shock absorber market. Moreover, increase in average age of vehicles, globally, is boosting the aftermarket demand for shock absorbers. Average age of vehicles in the U.S. has reached 11.8 years. Owning of vehicles for prolonged periods is set to boost the demand for maintenance and thereby, boost the sales of shock absorbers.
Automotive Shock Absorber: Market Segmentation
In terms of OEM, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global automotive shock absorber market in 2019. Increasing trends toward utility vehicles and luxury vehicles in conjunction with a rise in the demand for comfort and luxury among consumers globally is anticipated to propel the global automotive shock absorber market. Therefore, the OEM segment is anticipated to hold a notable share of the global automotive shock absorber market.
Based on aftermarket, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for a notable share of the market, owing to replacement of shock absorbers due to leakage, compromised damping, and wear & tear. The shock absorber has a shelf life of 50,000 miles; subsequently, its replacement becomes a necessity. This, in turn, is boosting the aftermarket segment.
Regional Analysis of Automotive Shock Absorber Market
In terms of region, the global automotive shock absorber market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific held a significant share of the global automotive shock absorber market in 2019 owing to high production of vehicles and rising demand for premium and luxury vehicles among developing countries in the region. The global automotive shock absorber market is directly influenced by vehicle production and sales. Europe followed Asia Pacific, in terms of revenue, in the global automotive shock absorber market, while Europe was followed by North America in terms of share of the global market.
Prominent players operating in the automotive shock absorber market include Brinn Inc., BWI Group, Continental AG, Datsons Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd., DMA Sales, Inc., Duroshox, Endurance Technologies Limited, FCS Auto, Halla Holdings Corp., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Kobe Suspensions, KYB, LEACREE Company, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., QBAutomotive, Ride Control, LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samavardhana Motherson Group, Tenneco Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76159
Automotive Shock Absorber Market: Segmentation
Automotive Shock Absorber Market, by OEM
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Minicompact
Supermini
Compact
Mid-size
Executive
Luxury
MPV (Multi- purpose Vehicle)
SUV
Sports Car
Automotive Shock Absorber Market, by Aftermarket
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Minicompact
Supermini
Compact
Mid-size
Executive
Luxury
MPV (Multi- purpose Vehicle)
SUV
Sports Car
Shock Absorber Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
You May Also Like PRNewswire on
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sake-brewery-industry-to-play-a-positive-role-in-cubitainers-market-growth-from-2020-to-2028-transparency-market-research-301104740.html
You May Also Like PRNewswire on
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penetration-of-advanced-technologies-to-bring-a-paradigm-shift-in-growth-of-warranty-management-system-market-north-america-to-add-numerous-feathers-of-growth-opines-tmr-301110185.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact
Transparency Market Research
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/