Automotive Smart Antenna Market - Forecast to 2025

The major automotive smart antenna vendors include Continental (Germany), Denso (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Hella (Germany), Laird (UK), Yokowo (Japan), Harada (Japan), Schaffner (Switzerland), Kathrein (Germany), and Ficosa (Spain).



Transceivers are the most critical components of communication. The transceiver considered in the scope is for both external and internal communications. The external communication transceivers are used to transmit and receive signals through cellular connectivity, whereas MOST (Media Oriented System Transport) and Ethernet are used for in-vehicle communication. The market for communication terminals like transceivers has increased with the increase in technological growth of connected and autonomous vehicles.



Very high frequency ranges between 800 MHz and 2000 MHz. The navigation-related feature is one of the prominent and leading applications in the automotive industry. The navigation and cellular connectivity applications include convenience and safety features. The convenience features are in high demand from the customer-end, whereas connectivity-based safety features are being mandated by the government. The growing concerns over traffic congestion and the rising demand for dashboard features are the primary factors supporting the very high-frequency segment in the automotive smart antenna market. Hence, the very high-frequency segment is estimated to contribute the largest revenue share in the automotive smart antenna market.



The demand for an automotive smart antenna in the Asia Pacific is significantly driven by strong economic growth, growing population, rapid urbanization, and growing connected cars. As connectivity-based safety regulations have been established in Japan and South Korea, the demand for smart antennas in these countries is anticipated to increase during the next 5 years. As a result of the growing population and vehicle demand, countries like China are expected to introduce vehicle and road safety regulations. The growing cellular applications and increasing demand for safety features in vehicles are expected to trigger the market for automotive smart antennas in the region.