Automotive SoCs Market: Know Applications Supporting Impressive Growth

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Qualcomm Incorporated (United States), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (United), Telechips, Inc. (South Korea)



Market Overview of Automotive SoCs

The automotive industry has been aggressively using digital technologies trying to enhance the driving experience and maximize productivity. An Automotive SOC is an in-house or outsourced function involving people, processes, and technology that continuously monitors, investigates, and improves the security posture of fleets. security operations centre (SOC) for automotive. A service providing full visibility, detection and response to threats that target their connected cars and associated services. Top vendors are looking forward to extending the Prescriptive SOC concept into the Connected Cars world thus the demand for the Automotive SoCs is booming.



Market Trends

- The demand for advanced features and technology integration in vehicles such as the use of

- The use of machine-learning-based SoC designs



Drivers

- The rise of car sales is driven by the demand for advanced features and technology integration in the vehicles.



Challenges

- Offering Automotive SoCs technologies with security bugs on top of the intrinsic security risk related to its functions



Opportunities

- Increasing disposable incomes and rising middle-class population are the major factors that are driving the sales of passenger cars in emerging markets



by Type (Digital, Analog, Mixed Signal), Application (Head Unit, ECockpit, Sound System, Others), Installation (In-dash, Rear Seat), Vehicle type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)



Regions Covered in the Global Automotive SoCs Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



