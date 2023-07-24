Automotive Software Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2028: Dealertrack, Dominion Enterprise, Wipro Limited, Infomedia

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Automotive Software Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Automotive Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in Automotive Software Market Report: CDK Global (United States), Google (United States), Cox Automotive (United States), Reynolds and Reynolds (United States), Dealertrack (United States), Dominion Enterprise (United States), Wipro Limited (India), Infomedia (United States), Epicor (United States), Shoujia Software (China), MAM Software (United Kingdom), Internet Brands (United States), NEC (Japan), Guangzhou Surpass (China), WHI Solutions (United States)



Scope of the Report of Automotive Software:

Automotive software is a set of instruction that offers user interact with underlying in-vehicle hardware and also perform control functions in a vehicle. The growing trend of technological advancement, most of the vehicle is equipped with plenty of sensors and software that offers information on various parameters ensuring comfort and safety. In the current scenario, the top players of automotive infotainment systems are shifting towards the PC-like architectural concept, where the functionality of the system is dependent on the central processing unit. The growing popularity of IoV (Internet of Vehicle) and the automotive application gives an edge in market growth.



Market Trends:

Increasing demand for advance driver assistance system (ADAS)

Surging functionality without raising costs

Rising demand for vehicle application such as remote vehicle diagnostics



Opportunities:

Improved circuit analysis and behavioural modelling on a large scale for motors and other major systems

The rise of IoT technology and connected cars, smart mobility and others functionality



Market Drivers:

Technological advancement has led to the incorporation of a number of microprocessors

Product standardization offerings and open-source platforms



Challenges:

OEMs are focusing on the development of autonomous vehicles



The titled segments and sub-section of the Automotive Software market are illuminated below:

by Type (Dealer Management System, F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory Solutions, Digital Marketing Solution, Others), Application (Manufacturer Retail Store, Automotive Dealer, Automotive Repair Store, Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicle), Software Type (Operating System, Middleware, Application Software)



Regional Analysis for Worldwide Automotive Software Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



