Automotive SoftwareMarket Is Booming Worldwide : Dealertrack, Guangzhou Surpass, Infomedia

CDK Global (United States), Google (United States), Cox Automotive (United States), Reynolds and Reynolds (United States), Dealertrack (United States), Dominion Enterprise (United States), Wipro Limited (India), Infomedia (United States), Epicor (United States), Shoujia Software (China), MAM Software (United Kingdom), Internet Brands (United States), NEC (Japan), Guangzhou Surpass (China), WHI Solutions (United States)

Scope of the Report of Automotive Software

Automotive software is a set of instruction that offers user interact with underlying in-vehicle hardware and also perform control functions in a vehicle. The growing trend of technological advancement, most of the vehicle is equipped with plenty of sensors and software that offers information on various parameters ensuring comfort and safety. In the current scenario, the top players of automotive infotainment systems are shifting towards the PC-like architectural concept, where the functionality of the system is dependent on the central processing unit. The growing popularity of IoV (Internet of Vehicle) and the automotive application gives an edge in market growth.

The Global Automotive Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Dealer Management System, F&I Solution, Electronic Vehicle Registration, Inventory Solutions, Digital Marketing Solution, Others), Application (Manufacturer Retail Store, Automotive Dealer, Automotive Repair Store, Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicle), Software Type (Operating System, Middleware, Application Software)

Market Opportunities:

- Improved circuit analysis and behavioural modelling on a large scale for motors and other major systems

- The rise of IoT technology and connected cars, smart mobility and others functionality

Market Drivers:

- Technological advancement has led to the incorporation of a number of microprocessors

- Product standardization offerings and open-source platforms

Market Trend:

- Increasing demand for advance driver assistance system (ADAS)

- Surging functionality without raising costs

- Rising demand for vehicle application such as remote vehicle diagnostics

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

