Automotive Steering System Market in India 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- The Automotive Steering market in India to grow at a CAGR of 13.7 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the strong economic growth in India. The growth in the economy has uplifted the financial status of a large section of the population, which in turn is leading to the increased spending capacity. The Automotive Steering market in India has also been witnessing the introduction of new innovative products features with changing customer demands. However, increasing raw material cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Automotive Steering Market in India 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Indian Steering System market during the period 2011–2015. The report covers the entire range of steering system products, including Manual Steering (MS), Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) and Electronic Power Steering (EPS). In addition, the report also includes the major drivers, challenges, and trends in the market. Further, the report includes the number of steering systems shipped during the period 2011–2015. The report includes a detailed assessment of the leading steering system manufacturing vendors, their key strengths and weaknesses, and their market share in the Automotive Steering market in India.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Rane TRW Steering System Ltd., Rane NSK Steering System Ltd, Sona Koyo Steering System Ltd., ZF Gears India Ltd.



