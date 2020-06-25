Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Asia Pacific automotive sunroof market share is anticipated to account for a considerable revenue share over 2019-2025. The regional growth can be attributed to the presence of key automobile OEMs and sunroof manufacturers across the region. Also, multiple vehicles are available easily in the APAC region at diverse price range with luxurious and premium features. The favorable regional landscape is likely to propel automotive sunroof industry size over the projected timeframe.



According to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc., automotive sunroof market share is anticipated to record valuation of $40 billion by 2025. Rising automotive sales and growing consumer preference for vehicles with improved aesthetics & advanced features will fuel the market outlook. Consumers have also been exhibiting preference for improved glass technologies like scratch resistant and toughened unbreakable glass which will help automotive sunroof industry size to expand.



Automotive sunroof industry players have been continuously investing in research and development activities for developing advanced safety features for sunroofs and expanding annual revenue share. For example, in 2017, Hyundai Mobis introduced a panoramic sunroof airbag system which provides enhanced protection to driver and passengers in accident. Such advanced systems being developed by market players will boost global automotive sunroof market size.



Growth in sales of electric vehicles has been potentially backing automobile OEMs to integrate recharging capabilities and solar panels in sunroofs. Installation of such equipment aims to improve vehicle driving range and decrease charging time considerably. In addition, superior protection from UV rays and suitable glass tinting will further accelerate automotive sunroof industry size over 2019-2025.



Rapid economic development and increasing focus towards enhancing the aesthetic features of a vehicle has fueled the global automotive sunroof market expansion, securing its position as an extremely prolific investment avenue. Automotive sunroofs have traditionally been a primary feature in luxury or high specification automobiles, although many affordable passenger cars are now offering it across a range of new models. Interestingly, the mainstream media has played a key role in endorsing automotive sunroofs as a visual enhancement, but today their practicality in improving a car's interior climate through efficient ventilation is being realized more commonly.



Apparently, the biggest hindrance existing for the market is the probable risk of sunroof ejections during a vehicle rollover accident. However, various OEMs are attempting to mitigate this risk by incorporating seatbelt reminders as well as introducing sunroof airbags, which perform similar to curtain airbags, fostering the development of the automotive sunroof market.



Few of the prominent players in the automotive sunroof market include Webasto SE, Inalfa Roof Systems B.V., Valmet Automotive, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., CIE Automotive, and Magna International, Inc. Industry players are engaged in expanding their production facilities for catering to the rising consumer demand and improve their market share. For instance, in March 2018, Webasto announced the inauguration of its new plant in China for increasing its sunroof production capabilities.



