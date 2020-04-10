Automotive System-on-Chip Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025 : Major Players Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologie

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- Automotive System-On-Chip is used to integrate functions in a car including sensing, controlling and actuating a motor. This helps to save space and energy, improve overall system reliability with diagnostic features and reduces overall cost owing to minimized number of components.



Factors such as rising adoption of Internet-of-Things, technological advancements and continuous research and development in automobile industry, and development of advanced system-on-chips are the primary factors driving the growth of automotive system-on-chip market. Moreover, increasing demand of computing devices and miniature consumer electronics globally is also resulting into the growth of automotive system-on-chip market.



However, high operational cost of system-on-chips and lack of flexibility are some factors causing a hindrance in the growth of automotive system-on-chip market.



This report studies the Automotive System-On-Chip Market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Renesas Electronics

- Infineon Technologies

- Qualcomm

- STMicroelectronics

- Toshiba

- MediaTek

- Samsung Electronics



Segment by Type:

- Navigation System

- Microchip

- Other



Segment by Application:

- Passenger Car

- Commercial Vehicle



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Automotive System-On-Chip Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Automotive System-On-Chip Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Automotive System-On-Chip Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Automotive System-On-Chip Market Forecast

4.5.1. Automotive System-On-Chip Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Automotive System-On-Chip Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Automotive System-On-Chip Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Automotive System-On-Chip Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Automotive System-On-Chip Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Automotive System-On-Chip Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Automotive System-On-Chip Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Automotive System-On-Chip Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Automotive System-On-Chip Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Automotive System-On-Chip Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Automotive System-On-Chip Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Automotive System-On-Chip Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



