Automotive Telematics Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

Teletrac Inc. (United States), Satways Ltd. (Greece), I.D. Systems, Inc. (United States), MiX Telematics (South Africa), Telogis (United States), TomTom N.V. (Netherlands), Masternaut (France), Ficosa (Spain), NavInfo Co. Ltd (China), Valeo Group (France).



Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies for instance road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering and computer science. Automotive telematics is monitoring of vehicle by combining a GPS system with on-board diagnostics. It includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance services, vehicle tracking, remote door services, navigation assistance, traffic assistance, concierge services, infotainment services, fleet management and diagnostics.



by Type (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), Application (Vehicle Tracking, Fleet Management, Navigation Assistance, Traffic Assistance, Others), Vehicle (Passenger car, HCV, LCV), Services (Safety & security, Information & navigation, Entertainment, Remote diagnostics)



Increasing Adoption of Connected Car Technology



Growing Automobile Industry Worldwide

Increasing Awareness about Vehicle Safety

Technological Advancements in the Automobile Industry



Automotive Telematics Increases Efficiency and Improved Safety

Reduces Operating Cost and Optimize Vehicle Performance



Breakdown in Communications of Automotive Telematics



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Telematics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive Telematics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Automotive Telematics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Telematics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Telematics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



