Automotive Telematics Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026 - Masternaut, TomTom Telematics, Trimble

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- In automotive technology, satellite-based positioning technologies are used to connect telematics solutions via wireless connectivity that enables audio or visual data and drivers to various in-vehicle telematics applications. The automotive telematics market has witnessed a significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.



A telematics system offers multiple features such as driver's emergencies such as roadside assistance, airbag, navigation, vehicle security notification, stolen vehicle tracking services, and others. Hardware in telematics control unit consists of infamous "black box" module that integrates a phone, GPS receiver, digital signal processor and microphone for voice recognition. It also gathers diagnostic information from sensors.



Major Key Players of the Automotive Telematics Market are:

Masternaut Limited, TomTom Telematics B.V, Trimble Inc.,Omnitracs ,VERIZON, I.D.Systems, Inc., Airbiquity Inc.,Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, and CARTRACK.



Get sample copy of "Automotive Telematics Market" at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/69341?source=shuh



The automotive telematics market is segmented on the basis of channel type, vehicle type, connectivity solutions, application, and region. By channel type, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger, commercial vehicles, and two-wheeler. By connectivity solution, it is divided into embedded, integrated smartphones, and tethered. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Applications of Automotive Telematics Market covered are:

Fleet/Asset management

Navigation & location-based system

Infotainment system

Insurance telematic

Safety & security

V2X

Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Automotive Telematics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automotive Telematics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive Telematics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive Telematics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/69341?source=shubh



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Telematics Market Size

2.2 Automotive Telematics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Telematics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Telematics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Telematics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Telematics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive Telematics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive Telematics Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive Telematics Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Telematics Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/69341?source=shubh



In the end, Automotive Telematics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com