Automotive Temperature Sensor Market - Global Forecast to 2025

The Automotive Temperature Sensor Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period, to reach USD 11.89 Billion by 2025.



Stringent norms to control CO2 emission are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive temperature sensor market. The rising trend of vehicle electrification and the growing demand for safety and comfort are some of the other factors driving the growth of the automotive temperature sensor market.



The key players in this market are Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Panasonic (Japan), Delphi (UK), TDK Corporation (Japan), Sensata (US), Texas Instruments (US), NXP (Netherlands), Analog Devices (US), and Microchip (US) among others.



Opportunities:



1 Sensor Fusion Technology

2 Aggressive Development in Autonomous Vehicle

3 Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicle Globally



The engine application sensor includes the engine air intake sensor, liquid cooling sensor, and others. It holds the largest share of the automotive temperature sensor market. With technological advancements in the architecture of engine systems, the installation of advanced temperature sensors is required for the efficient operation of the system and reducing emissions.



By product, the market for MEMS temperature sensors is estimated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. With the development of advanced technologies, the use of advanced MEMS temperature sensors has increased. MEMS, IC sensors, and infrared temperature sensors are expected to be future technologies, due to increasing luxury vehicles around the globe and the reduction of the wiring harness. The MEMS temperature sensors are widely used in all major advanced applications of electric as well as conventional vehicles.



Thermistors are more sensitive to temperatures with higher nominal resistance values than RTDs. The thermistors are used for engine application, exhaust applications etc. The combination of adaptability, robust design, low cost, and high-temperature sensing capacity makes thermistors a preferred temperature sensing technology of automotive system designers. The thermistor market is thus estimated to hold the largest share of the temperature sensor market.



