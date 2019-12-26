Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Status and Future Forecast, Production, Value and Consumption Analysis, 2019-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- The global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is expected to benefit from emergence of digital technologies. With the help of technologies such as robotics and analytics, service providers can improve the quality of their service offerings. Moreover, they can integrate smart sensors in vehicles, thus enabling predictive maintenance capabilities and constant remote monitoring. This eventually reduces the requirement for on-site physical inspection.



The Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market has been undergoing a number of innovations since past few years. For instance, lately, Bureau Veritas has made an announcement to launch testing services based on artificial intelligence, in partnership with Microsoft. The company is taking up incorporation of digital technology as a key strategic initiative.



Key Players to enter into partnerships to offer world-class TIC solutions



Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market are TÜV NORD Group, Dekra Se, TUV Rheinland AG Group, SGS, Applus, TUV SUD SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, and Element Materials Technology.



Advent of digital TIC to emerge as a key trend in the market



Advent of digital technologies in TIC is expected to emerge as a key trend in the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market. Implementation of machine learning and artificial intelligence in vehicles may have a positive impact on the market growth. Increasing focus of the automotive manufacturers on offering products with advanced features may provide growth opportunity to the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market in near future. Rising safety concerns and regulations are also driving the market to a great extent.



Moreover, it has been observed that popularity of autonomous vehicles is increasing, which use sensors, cameras, and various other systems to move with no human involvement. This eventually will call for strict testing, inspection, and certification processes in order to ensure the passenger's safety, thus positively influencing the market growth. However, high cost of TIC may affect the market growth in the coming years.



Market Segmentation



By Type



? Testing



? Inspection



? Certification



By Sourcing



? In-house



? Outsourcing



By Application



? Vehicle Inspection



? Electric Components and Electronics



? OEM Testing



? Telematics



According to the market analysts, in-house sourcing type is expected to gain popularity among the end users as it offers fast problem identification and resolution. Vehicle inspection is anticipated to emerge as a key application segment owing to growing need to ensure the passengers safety and increasing demand for strict TIC of vehicles during manufacturing to avoid crashes and reduce human and financial losses. This report also provides detailed analysis of the contribution of all type segments to the growth of the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market size.



By Region



Europe is expected to emerge as a key region in the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market. The reason being rising demand for lightweight and electric commercial vehicles in the region. Strict regulations and standards by the government are also anticipated to fuel the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market growth in this region. Mandatory periodic testing and inspection of automobiles in developed nations like the US is expected to support the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market growth in North America.



